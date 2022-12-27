A Green, White, and Gold Wedding at Meridian House

During their first date, April says, she thought Nate was a “breath of fresh air”—genuine, kind, handsome—and he says he felt more alive around her than with anyone else he’d ever met. Two years later, Nate popped the question on the beach during a surprise trip to Miami.

Attended by a maid of honor and best man, the couple wed at the Meridian House in May, among arrangements of peonies and garden roses and a green-gold-and-white color scheme. Among April’s favorite details was the table that displayed photos of their parents’ and grandparents’ weddings, “highlighting the generations of love that led to” their nuptials. After the ceremony, cocktail hour featured a jazz trio, along with passed sliders and Jack-and-Cokes that were rebranded “Nate-and-Cokes.” A sweet-tea bar with honey reflected their introduction on Bumble and their Southern roots—the pair grew up just 25 miles apart in South Carolina—and doubled as an escort stand. They placed a decorated highchair at the head table for their one-year-old daughter, Eleanor, who also inspired a signature mocktail at the bar. The couple sent guests home with Krispy Kreme doughnuts and honeymooned in Costa Rica.

The Details

Planning and design: Favored by Yodit Events and Design • Florist: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design • Invitations: Saima Says Design • Caterer: GetPlated • Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop • Hairstylist: Tress Art Hair • Makeup: Essentials by Rita Okolo • Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia from Ellie’s Bridal • Maid of honor’s attire: JJ’s House • Groom’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse • Best man’s attire: Suitsupply • Music: Lucy Black Entertainment, DJ Max Powers • Transportation: Regal Limousine • Videographer: Nuefilm

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

