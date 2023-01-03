A Fall Wedding at Yours Truly DC Hotel

Felica and Edward’s hotel wedding is filled with moody fall jewel tones (their floral arrangements are a must-see!), warm details (like the velvet bridesmaids’ dresses) and colorful accents (like the lights above the ceremony space). The couple married on October 10 at Yours Truly, DC, and threw a celebration that they describe as energetic and delicious.

Meet Cute

Felicia and Edward met in DC in 2017. She had just finished her last semester at Georgetown Law and was celebrating with some friends at Black Jack on 14th street. Edward was also out that night and says he noticed Felicia immediately. “There was something about her laugh and her smile—I knew I had to talk to her,” he says. Sure enough, they ended up exchanging numbers, and as they say, the rest is history.

The Wedding

Signature drinks at their wedding four years later included three different concoctions—a rum-based Old Fashioned for him, a vodka fizz for her, and a cacao-espresso martini for extra fun. As for their wedding-day menu, the couple opted for fusion cuisine, including choices between chicken tikka masala curry and classic braised short ribs. “Felicia is half-Indian, so we wanted to showcase Indian food alongside some delicious seasonal fare,” says Edward. “Our menu was served family style, so each guest could enjoy tasting a little bit of everything,” he adds.

At the end of the night, a marble-frosted cake confection featuring two flavors—devil’s food cake with caramel filling and a peanut butter buttercream frosting, plus almond cake with raspberry jam and Chambord buttercream—was cut and served.

In addition to their wow-worthy wedding cake, Felicia and Edward also had a cookie table with homemade goodies—including sugar cookies, shortbread cookies, Indian sweets, Polish walnut cookies, and even some cookies topped with frosting to resemble their cat—by family and friends. “We had personalized treat bags that doubled as wedding favors so that guests could take the cookies home with them,” Felicia says.

The Details:

Photographer: Alex Lee Photography | Venue + Caterer: Yours Truly, DC | Planning & Design: Silk + Slate | Florist: ​​Bee Inspired Events | Invitations: Truly Engaging | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair + Makeup: Amie Decker Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Martina Liana from Elegance by Roya | Groom’s Attire: Enzo Custom | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Show Me Your Mumu | Music: DJ Andrew Logan | Videographer: Bowen Films