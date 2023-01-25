100 Very Best Restaurants: – Masseria

The culinary pleasures are many at Nicholas Stefanelli’s rustic-chic Union Market restaurant, an ode to the farmhouses of Puglia. The six- and eight-course tasting menus might feature savory bombolini oozing caciocavallo cheese; roasted cod with sun-choke chips; batons of housemade pasta with boar ragu; or a rib eye finished with a curl of flash-fried beef tendon. Be prepared to linger: We encountered lengthy hiatuses between courses, and we tired of the upselling of wine pairings and luxury items. Deal-breakers? No, but they make the difference between a good experience and a great one. Very expensive.

