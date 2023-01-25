Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Tail Up Goat

Written by | Published on
Goat Lasagna.

About Tail Up Goat

cuisines
Mediterranean
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

This Adams Morgan favorite has switched to a tasting-menu format, making it even more of a special-occasion spot. A plate of one-biters—think einkorn focaccia with peach butter—kicks off the meal, followed by choices for three savory courses and dessert. What hasn’t changed? Spot-on service, superb wines, and chef Jon Sybert’s knack for finding the best ingredients of the season and showcasing them beautifully, whether a seared scallop atop the creamiest of chestnut purées or spiced beef short rib with sweet last-of-summer cherry tomatoes. Very expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day