100 Very Best Restaurants: – Tail Up Goat

This Adams Morgan favorite has switched to a tasting-menu format, making it even more of a special-occasion spot. A plate of one-biters—think einkorn focaccia with peach butter—kicks off the meal, followed by choices for three savory courses and dessert. What hasn’t changed? Spot-on service, superb wines, and chef Jon Sybert’s knack for finding the best ingredients of the season and showcasing them beautifully, whether a seared scallop atop the creamiest of chestnut purées or spiced beef short rib with sweet last-of-summer cherry tomatoes. Very expensive.

