This Industrial Wedding at AutoShop Featured Terra Cotta and Copper

Rachel, an immigration specialist from North Carolina, and Matthew, a project manager from New Jersey, connected on Tinder. They ended up chatting for three hours on their first date at Kramer’s, and two year’s later Matthew popped the question on the Spanish Steps (a nod to a “definitive moment” the pair shared on a trip to Spain earlier in their relationship), following brunch in the very spot they met.

Their “industrial, modern, moody” wedding at AutoShop in November was decorated in emerald green, terra cotta, burgundy, gold, and copper. Rachel’s favorite details were the copper bar back, which she says tied in well with the venue vibe and the color scheme, and the floral arrangements on the bar. Matthew’s favorite detail was the audio guestbook: “Sitting down together a few weeks after the wedding and listening to all the audio messages was such an amazing experience. It will be something we’ll cherish forever.” The morning after the big day, the pair hosted their guests for a brunch at Bluestone Lane next to the hotel (The Darcy), where they debriefed and hung out with friends and family. Check out all the industrial fall details of the big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Em Gude Photography | Venue: AutoShop | Planning and design: Simply Breathe Events | Florist: Wander and Whimsy | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Main Event Caterers | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair: Makeup by Ana B | Makeup: Makeup by Shirin | Bride’s attire: Lovers Society from Lovely Bride | Groom’s attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo | Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux | Music: Nice Entertainment (DJ), District Strings (ceremony string duo) | Transportation: Limousines, Inc. | Videographer: Love in Color Films (check out their video here) | Hotel: The Darcy Hotel | Rentals: Something Vintage | Officiant: Joan Phillips | Guestbook: After the Tone

