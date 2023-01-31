Weddings

An Intimate April Wedding at the Goodstone Inn

Jenny and Ben's nuptials included a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, and a red-and-gold design.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by David Abel Photography

Jenny, a plastic surgeon from Indiana, and Ben, an equity research analyst from South Carolina, got engaged on a hike at Great Falls two years after a first date at now-defunct Kith and Kin. Their intimate, outdoor April wedding at the Goodstone Inn in Middleburg included a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. For a personal touch, the couple wrote letters to their 62 guests on the backs of each menu. The color palette for the day include red and gold, and for dessert, the couple chose a red-velvet cake with an assortment of pies. Check out the photos of their big day below. 

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

04_23_22_Wedding-0131
04_23_22_Wedding-0222
04_23_22_Wedding-0326
04_23_22_Wedding-0328
04_23_22_Wedding-0333

 

04_23_22_Wedding-0675
04_23_22_Wedding-0678
04_23_22_Wedding-0682
04_23_22_Wedding-0684

The Details

Photographer: David Abel Photography | Venue: Goodstone Inn  | Planning and design: Vida Events  | Florist: Bee’s Wing Farm | Invitations: Taylor Buckholz | Cake: Livin’ the Pie Life | Hair and makeup: Kristin Mastrangelo  | Bride’s attire: Lazaro | Groom’s attire: Brimble and Clark | Music: Premier DJ Services, Dan HuynhOfficiant: With This Ring I Thee Wedd | Rentals: Artistic Concepts Group 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day