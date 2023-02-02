This Modern, City, Garden-Party–Themed Wedding Took Place at a DC Art Gallery

Taylor, a graphic designer from Maryland, and Matthew, a journalist from South Dakota, met online. Taylor says she was taken by how sweet and intelligent he was; Matthew says “being with Taylor was as easy as breathing, and for me, just as necessary.” (*Swoon*) Three years after their first date, Matthew proposed on Christmas Eve in their living room. And in May, the couple said “I do” in front of 70 guests at their wedding at Fathom Gallery.

The “modern, city, garden-party”–themed wedding featured a black and white color palette, his-and-hers Old Fashioned and Cosmopolitan cocktails, and a red velvet cake with Oreo cream cheese buttercream icing. Taylor’s favorite detail of the day was the saxophonist; Matthew’s was the food—a “refined southern comfort and city chic” menu of chicken and waffles, chipotle pork belly, herb roasted lamb lollipop, watermelon and feta stacks, and capers salad skewers, plus rosemary roasted chicken and filet mignon. Check out the photos from their art gallery wedding below.

The Details

Photography: Sydney Biggs Photography | Planning: Pride in Planning | Venue: Fathom Gallery | Stationery: the bride | Catering: Get Plated DC | Rentals and floral design: Perfectly Adorned Event Decor | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Dress: Mikaella Bridal from Ellie’s Bridal | Saxophonist: K. Chris Knight | DJ: Zoye Blacc | Hair: Encore ByCorey | Makeup: Kendra Bliss Beauty

