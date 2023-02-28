This Wedding Included Dinner Under Twinkling Lights in the Venue’s Garden

Four years after Liza and Kenric met at a mutual friend’s party in New York City, they got engaged in the gardens of the Hillwood Estate Museum. Last May, the pair wed in front of 124 guests at the Larz Anderson House, where they designed their wedding day around the idea of a “youthful take on classic elegance.” The wedding colors were sage, pink, and ivory, with light blue and deep wine accents. Liza’s favorite moment was when her brothers surprised her with a performance of Whitney Houston and Kygo’s Higher Love. Kenric’s favorite was the intimate stroll with his new wife to the afterparty, just a few blocks from the venue. Among the special details of the day were the escort wall that Liza’s brother built and covered with a mural wallpaper, and the painting of the Anderson House that Kenric painted himself, and was replicated for the save-the-dates and the labels on the mini bottles of Prosecco in the welcome bags. See the photos of the couple’s big day below.





The Details

Photographer: Liz Fogarty | Venue: Larz Anderson House | Planning and design: Nancy Harris Events | Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design | Linens: BBJ La Tavola | Invitations: Ink Papery | Calligraphy: Lion Stone Press | Catering and cake: Susan Gage Caterers | Hair and makeup: Swann Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Suzanne Neville from Lovely Bride | Groom’s Attire: J. Crew | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Azazie | Music: Pearson Productions (ceremony); The Hudson Project (reception) | Lighting: Frost DC | Valet: MJ Valet

Join the conversation!