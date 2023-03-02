9 Cherry Blossom Events Around DC

This year marks the 111th Anniversary of Tokyo’s gift of 3,000 cherry trees to DC. Want to do more than stroll along the Tidal Basin to view them? Here are other blossom-themed events around DC.

Cherry Blossom Water Taxi

Departs from The Wharf, Old Town, National Harbor, and Georgetown

City Experiences is offering a Cherry Blossom Water Taxi with four round-trip routes. The ride is an under an hour and offers up-close views of the blossoms. Details: Daily from Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 with cruises running hourly starting at 11:30am; $24.

Cherry Blossom Premier Lunch Cruise

580 Water St., SW

This afternoon cruise, also from City Experiences, departs from Pier 4 at the Wharf and lets you view the blossoms against a backdrop of DC landmarks. The two-hour boat ride includes a three-course lunch (drinks cost extra). There are other cruise options too, including a dinnertime ride with fireworks.

Details: Friday, March 24 through Saturday, April 15 from noon to 2 PM; $75.

“Blossoming Flowers in Japanese Art and Poetry” Exhibit

1150 18th St., NW

The Japanese Information and Culture Center, part of the Embassy of Japan, is featuring an exhibit called “Blossoming Flowers in Japanese Art and Poetry” throughout the spring. Check out paintings from the Embassy’s collection, as well as haiku and visual art created by students in DC.

Details: Friday, March 17 through Friday, May 5; open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4:30 PM; free.

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea

2401 M St., NW

West End’s Fairmont hotel is offering an afternoon tea overlooking the blooms in its courtyard. The themed menu includes a curried chicken and cherry marmalade sandwich and a cherry montblanc tart.

Details: Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 2, with seatings from 1 to 4 PM; $75 per person; email wdc.holidaysorders.dl@fairmont.com for reservations.

Blossom Kite Festival

130 17th St., NW

This annual festival at the Washington Monument will have activities, kite competitions, music, and performances. Visitors can bring their own kites, buy one at the festival, or pick up a kite to decorate for free. Kitemaker Mikio Toki will show off his traditional Edo-style kites, and the Wings over Washington kite club will lead demonstrations and performances.

Details: Saturday, March 25 from 10 AM to 4:30 PM; free.

Petalpalooza

355 Water St., SE

This family-friendly spring celebration at Navy Yard park The Yards includes an art walk with interactive installations, and a fireworks show with music at 8:30 PM.

Details: Saturday, April 8 from 1 to 9 PM; free.

Ramen Heads Film Screening

1050 Independence Ave., SW

The National Museum of Asian Art will show Koki Shigeno’s Ramen Heads, a documentary about ramen chef Osama Tomita, as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The screening in the Meyer Auditorium will be followed by a free tasting from Ramen by Uzu.

Details: Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 PM; free.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Constitution Ave. between Seventh and 17th sts., NW

The annual parade will feature elaborate floats, colorful balloons, marching bands, and performers. The parade is free to the public along the route on Constitution Avenue between Ninth and 15th Streets, or visitors can buy reserved seats in advance in other areas.

Details: Saturday, April 15 from 10 AM to 12 PM; Free, or purchase tickets for $25 to $40.

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival

Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., NW

Celebrate Japanese culture with a weekend of musical performances, cultural exhibitions, artisan vendors, and food and drink. Attendees can purchase tickets for one or both days.

Details: Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, April 16 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM; $12-20.