13 Outdoor Date Ideas Around DC

Affordable Picnics

For a date with a flexible budget, stock a basket with fare from local markets and restaurants, then unroll a blanket for an open-air feast. Here are four pairings that make date plans a walk in the park.

Charming Waterfront

What to eat: Split a cheese-and-charcuterie board ($32) from Hummingbird in Old Town Alexandria. The tray comes with mustard, jam, and crostini for a complete spread—no forks needed. Where to go: Walk down the cobblestone street to Founders Park, where flowering trees and boats bobbing on the Potomac make for a romantic backdrop.

Classic Park Picnic

What to eat: Grab sandwiches ($8 to $11) from the deli counter at Mount Pleasant’s Each Peach Market. The menu includes handheld options such as bánh mì and a ham-and-butter sandwich. Where to go: Take your haul to Meridian Hill Park’s upper level, overlooking downtown DC. Hang in the central plaza or find a nook under the trees.

Mediterranean-Minded

What to eat: Green Almond Pantry in Georgetown has a variety box ($16) of Mediterranean salads to pair with crackers. Where to go: Georgetown’s Waterfront Park is a popular spot, thanks to grassy expanses with river views. A seat on the steps brings you close to the ducks.

Picnic and Pedal

What to eat: Build a cheese-and-charcuterie box ($33 for a selection that serves two) at Grand Cata, the Latin market in La Cosecha food hall near Union Market. Where to go: The spacious lawn at Alethia Tanner Park. Looking for a post-picnic activity? The park is along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, providing easy bike access.

Take a Stroll

Take hand-in-hand strolls to the next level with self-­guided walking tours themed around different sights and subjects. Tours with compelling stories can spark conversation, whether you’re just getting to know each other or out with a longtime partner.

Best for Cherry Blossoms

Crowds can make private moments hard to come by during peak bloom at the Tidal Basin. An alternative: the National Arboretum, which offers quiet­er places to sneak a kiss under the petals. Download the arboretum’s app with 27 stops and information about trees flowering from early March to late April. The 3.2-mile loop meanders past romantic spots such as the azalea garden and woodland wildflowers.

Best for Colorful Art

More than 152 murals in the District offer an artsy pathway for aesthetes. MuralsDC’s website supplies a map, for example, of ten paintings in the U Street corridor, some with images of aspirational couples Barack and Michelle Obama and Ben’s Chili Bowl founders Ben and Virginia Ali. Depending on how long you pause at each, the walk lasts about 30 minutes, so find a cafe en route—we recommend the Wydown on 14th Street—to extend the date.

Best for Exploring History

Travel through time on self-guided tours compiled by the DC Preservation League and published on their website. A handful of excursions are better suited to cars, while those through neighborhoods such as Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Southwest DC, and Kalorama are walkable. The itineraries also share the story behind each spot. Other trails look at abstract sculptures, libraries, historic interiors, and more.

Best for Design and Architecture

Modern love meets midcentury-­modern design during a stroll through Alexandria’s Hollin Hills. The neighborhood is known for its sleek, minimalist houses, inspiring a biennial tour of some interiors. The next official outing isn’t until 2024, but the Hollin Hills House + Garden Tour publishes past programs online, so you can check out the facades, leafy landscapes, and outdoor art on your own. There are even modernist Little Free Libraries.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

