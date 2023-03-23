Easter Around DC: Brunches, Takeout, and Family-Friendly Feasts

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Easter is just around the corner (Sunday, April 9). We’ve gathered a list of places around DC serving Easter brunch for everyone – the foodies, the families, and the folks who’d prefer to stay home for the holiday.

Feasts for Food Lovers

Albi

1346 4th St., SE

Chef Michael Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in Navy Yard is bucking the brunch tradition with an Easter dinner offering. The chef’s table menu ($125 per person) takes diners on a journey of Levantine Easter favorites, and Rafidi’s favorite Palestinian desserts from childhood. Reservations are available via Tock.

Bresca

1906 14 St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino offers a menu full of springtime dishes for Easter—both lunch ($125 per person) and dinner ($148 per person). Diners can sample inventive dishes like dungeness crab with green garlic, ricotta, and parmesan, or waygu beef with violet mustard and huckleberry, or a match Japanese cheesecake for dessert. Check out menus or make a reservation here.

District Winery

385 Water St SE

The Navy Yard restaurant and grape-to-glass winery is serving up a generous Easter brunch with a ton of share plates for appetizers and entrees. The spread includes deviled eggs, pineapple-glazed ham, pancakes, egg dishes, and more. Reservations are $55 per person.

Fiola Mare

3050 K St., NW

If you’re looking for a stylish waterfront brunch option, Fiola Mare’s Easter brunch menu features caviar from Calvisano, Italy, a raw seafood bar, an array of brunch entrees. Each Tock reservation requires a $25 per person deposit.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

The Ivy City tasting room will offer a three-course Easter menu full of elevated brunch staples like wagyu steak and eggs or a truffle-topped frittata. The meal starts at $88 per person, and guests can book through Resy here. Chef Matt Baker’s more casual restaurant, Michele’s, in downtown DC’s Eaton Hotel is also offering an a la carte brunch.

Imperfecto

1124 23 St., NW

The Mediterranean-Latin restaurant by Enrique Limardo celebrates Easter with a mix of morning favorites alongside decadent alternatives. Think pancakes, chicken and waffles, or the “Middle Eastern Benedict” with tomato-lamb merguez ragú. Plus, add truffles and caviar to any meal. Make your reservation here.

Moon Rabbit

801 Wharf St., SW

Chef Kevin Tien’s upscale Vietnamese spot is offering Easter brunch specials for dine-in and takeout. For takeout, diners can pre-order a three-course brunch menu featuring curry hot cross buns, turmeric deviled eggs, roasted sichuan leg of lamb, and more. The meal serves 2 to 4 people $225, and can be reserved here.

Family-Friendly Fun

The Perch

1805 Capital One Dr., Tysons

On Saturday, April 8, the huge rooftop dining and entertainment complex at Tysons is hosting a kid-friendly Easter party full of fun activities to keep the family entertained. For $20, children will receive an Easter gift bag and be able participate in the easter egg hunt (adults don’t need tickets) at 10 AM. Plus, you can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, or hang with some real-life bunnies in the petting zoo. Check out all the details here.

The Colonnade

2401 M St., NW

The Fairmont Hotel restaurant is planning an Easter brunch buffet for the whole family. After brunch, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore during the Easter egg hunt. Adults dine for $159, kids ages 6 to 12 for $59, and younger children for free. Make a reservation here.

Kick Axe DC

1401 Okie St., NE

Go head-to-head with the Easter Bunny in an axe throwing competition (no animals harmed) at this Ivy City game complex on Sunday, April 9. Adults can sip $5 mimosas or dig into a $50 all-you-can-eat brunch buffet at Kick Axe’s upstairs sister restaurant, Throw Social. With a family-friendly egg hunt and live musical performances, the holiday is sure to be entertaining. Reserve a spot here.

Lincoln and Teddy and the Bully Bar

1110 Vermont Ave., NW; 1200 19th St., NW

The presidentially themed restaurants close to downtown DC are both celebrating in bipartisan style. At the Teddy Roosevelt-inspired restaurant, guests pick an appetizer and an entree, but can also dig into a bottomless buffet of sides and desserts (adults are $75, and kids $32). At Lincoln, Easter means a three-course menu with specials like lobster Benedicts and lamb chops (adults are $70, kids $30).

The Greenhouse

1200 16th St., NW

The swanky Jefferson Hotel restaurant–which has a gorgeous skylight in the dining room–is serving a four-course prix fixe for Easter. Spring is here—think green peas veloute, roasted lamb, or Tahitian vanilla panna cotta. Adults dine for $135 per person, while kids are $55 per person. Reserve a table here.

Theismann’s Restaurant

1800 Diagonal Rd., Alexandria

The homestyle Alexandria restaurant invites guests to two days of family-style brunches on Saturday and Sunday during Easter weekend. Tables can be filled with French toast, scrambled eggs, tater tots, and bacon. Kids can meet Easter bunny, participate in an Easter egg hunt, or make their own Easter baskets. Reservations and brunch for adults is $45, and $25 for kids.

Via Sophia

1001 14 St., NW

The Easter Bunny will host Via Sophia’s egg hunt on Sunday. One grand prize egg will feature a $100 gift certificate to the downtown DC hotel restaurant. The modern Italian restaurant is also serving a three-course brunch menu for adults ($49) and kids ($19).

Easter Brunch at Home

Chef Matt Baker at Home

1201 K St., NW

CMB, the catering arm from chef Matt Baker (Gravitas, Michele’s), will offer a four-course, meal package for two with traditional holiday fare: grilled lamb, slow-roasted brisket, and a variety of a la carte options. Diners can also add on wine or a dessert from pastry chef Aisha Momaney. Place your order for pick up between April 5 and April 13 here.

Founding Farmers and Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The Farmers Restaurant Group eateries are offering a take-and-bake Easter menu with a huge variety of dishes, including six family-style entree options, sides, desserts, and chocolate samplers. Guests can order a la carte or a complete dinner for four; prices vary based on what you’d like. Orders can be placed here.

Rose’s at Home

721 8 St., SE

Rose’s Luxury chef Aaron Silverman’s catering division is planning an Easter meal for two. Choose either roasted porchetta with mustard sauce or lamb with mint yogurt. The meal comes with four vegetarian, nut-free sides and a strawberry-chocolate cake for dessert. Prices start at $160 for two people, and orders can be placed here.