Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A condo in Carver-Langston, a cottage in Takoma Park, and a Tudor in Chevy Chase, DC.

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

A two-bedroom penthouse condo in Carver-Langston

Price: $469,000
Where: 1019 17th Pl., NE, Unit P2

This penthouse unit includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,020 square feet of space. The open-concept living room flows into the kitchen, which comes with new stainless steel appliances and calacatta quartz, and there’s access to a shared backyard.

A three-bedroom cottage in Takoma Park

Price: $879,500
Where: 38 Hickory Ave., Takoma Park

Built in 1923, this cottage in Takoma Park was updated and renovated in 2017. The main floor features refinished hardwood flooring, large windows, and French doors that open into an enclosed sunroom. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings and access to the back deck. This home is half a mile from Main Street Takoma and its shops, restaurants, and galleries.

A five-bedroom Tudor in Chevy Chase, DC

Price: $1,650,000
Where: 2706 Military Rd., NW

This Tudor-style home in Chevy Chase, DC features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,600 square-feet. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a limestone fireplace, and arched passageways. The finished attic comes with a bedroom, and the lower level includes an in-law suite with a separate entrance, kitchenette, and full bathroom. Out back, there’s a deck, lawn, and a two-car garage; plus, Rock Creek Park is just feet away.

