3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Chevy Chase

Price: $308,000

Where: 5500 Friendship Blvd., Unit 2227 N, Chevy Chase

This condo in Chevy Chase comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, and 879 square feet. The recently renovated kitchen and bathroom have white quartz countertops, and there’s a walk-in closet attached to the bedroom. The building offers a rooftop pool, fitness center, and a shuttle to the Metro.

A two-bedroom townhouse in Hill East

Price: $789,000

Where: 557 15th St., SE

This townhouse offers two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,200 square feet of space. The main floor features an exposed brick wall, and the bright kitchen includes bar seating. The front porch wraps around the side of the home; plus, there’s a fenced-in back patio accessible through the kitchen. The upstairs bedrooms share a full bathroom with heated floors.

A three-bedroom Colonial in Falls Church

Price: $1,050,000

Where: 2823 Brook Dr., Falls Church

This brick Colonial home in Falls Church comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The main floor includes a living room with a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a family room connected to the kitchen that features built-in shelving and two skylights. The finished basement offers an additional fireplace and full bathroom. Outdoor spaces include a screened-in porch, hardscape patio, elevated deck, and landscaped backyard.