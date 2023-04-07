3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Petworth

Price: $500,000

Where: 1353 Randolph St., NW, #9

This penthouse condo in Petworth comes with one bedroom and one bathroom across 850 square feet of space. The living area features floor-to-ceiling south- and west-facing windows, custom roller shades, and white oak flooring. Upstairs, two sets of double doors off the bedroom lead to a private roof deck with skyline views.

A four-bedroom home in Alexandria

Price: $874,999

Where: 5372 Chieftain Cir., Alexandria

With over 3,400 square feet of space, this Alexandria home includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The open-concept main floor features a gas fireplace in the living room and a seating area with large windows that leads into the kitchen. There’s a theater in the finished basement and, out back, there’s a newly installed deck and a garden.

A six-bedroom townhouse in Capitol Hill

Price: $1,950,000

Where: 1116 E St., NE

This Capitol Hill townhouse offers six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across four floors; plus, there’s a garage. This home features crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring, and on the first floor, the family room provides access to a back deck and brick patio. The second level offers an additional bedroom and a covered deck that can be used as a gym or office. Finally, the two-bedroom basement can function as an in-law suite with its separate entrances, kitchen, and living room.