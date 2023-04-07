Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A condo in Petworth, a home in Alexandria, and a townhouse in Capitol Hill.

Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

Photograph by Sean Shanahan.
Photograph by Sean Shanahan.
Photograph by Sean Shanahan.
Photograph by Sean Shanahan.

A one-bedroom condo in Petworth

Price: $500,000
Where: 1353 Randolph St., NW, #9

This penthouse condo in Petworth comes with one bedroom and one bathroom across 850 square feet of space. The living area features floor-to-ceiling south- and west-facing windows, custom roller shades, and white oak flooring. Upstairs, two sets of double doors off the bedroom lead to a private roof deck with skyline views.

Photograph courtesy of Haythem Hedda, Pearson Smith Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Haythem Hedda, Pearson Smith Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Haythem Hedda, Pearson Smith Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Haythem Hedda, Pearson Smith Realty.

A four-bedroom home in Alexandria

Price: $874,999
Where: 5372 Chieftain Cir., Alexandria

With over 3,400 square feet of space, this Alexandria home includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The open-concept main floor features a gas fireplace in the living room and a seating area with large windows that leads into the kitchen. There’s a theater in the finished basement and, out back, there’s a newly installed deck and a garden.

Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.
Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.
Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.
Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.
Photograph courtesy of Chelsea Traylor.

A six-bedroom townhouse in Capitol Hill

Price: $1,950,000
Where: 1116 E St., NE

This Capitol Hill townhouse offers six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across four floors; plus, there’s a garage. This home features crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring, and on the first floor, the family room provides access to a back deck and brick patio. The second level offers an additional bedroom and a covered deck that can be used as a gym or office. Finally, the two-bedroom basement can function as an in-law suite with its separate entrances, kitchen, and living room.

