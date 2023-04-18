Weddings

Rich Colors and Lush Flowers Filled This Summer-Meets-Fall Wedding

The color palette featured cranberry red, mustard yellow, and slate blue.

Written by
Photographed by Amy Anaiz | Published on

Ashley, an HR professional from Connecticut, and Hampton, a federal police officer from New York City, were introduced by one of the bride’s coworkers (who happens to be the groom’s sister). They started to get to know each other over dinner in Alexandria; four years later, Hampton proposed at the end of a five-mile hike around Burke Lake.

Their September, seasonal-flower-filled, “summer meets fall” wedding at Stone Tower Winery featured a rich palette—Ashley’s favorite detail of the day—pairing cranberry red, mustard yellow, and slate blue with neutral tones that popped against the scenery at the outdoor ceremony and continued inside for the reception. There, signature cocktails were a marshmallow-toasted old fashioned and a smoky blended sour topped with both dehydrated pear and pear caviar. The Southern- and Caribbean-­inspired food, the couple says, was a key part of the celebration. Cocktail hour included passed bites such as chicken and waffles, plantain fritters, and fried mac-and-cheese poppers. Choices of dinner entrée included Caribbean-style fried chicken, filet mignon, and butternut risotto cake. In addition to the dessert bar, guests sampled wedding cake layered with chocolate cake with cookies-and-cream icing and bourbon cake with vanilla icing—both with salted-caramel filling.

MillsWedding_Highlights_339
MillsWedding_Highlights_313 copy

 

The Details

 

Planning and design: B Astonished Events

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: By Dami Studios

Caterer: GetPlated

Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda

Hair: Tress Art Hair

Makeup: GlamQui

Bride’s attire: Galia Lahav

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedo by Sarno

Bridesmaids’ attire: Portia & Scarlet from Bridal Reflections

Photographer: Amy Anaiz

Music: DJ Trini from Gold Boot Entertainment

Transportation: Infinity Limo Car

Specialty drinks: Molecular Cocktails

Welcome bags: Hosted by the Moore Collective

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

