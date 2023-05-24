A Fuchsia and Magenta Wedding at Gaylord National Resort

Nikila, a consultant from Ohio, and Noah, an attorney from Pennsylvania, met on Tinder. Four and a half years later, Noah popped the question on the rooftop of their newly settled condo in DC. The pair married on April 9—their six year dating anniversary—at the Gaylord National Resort.

The 180-person affair featured a “modern South Indian” theme with a color palette of magenta, fuchsia, and teal. Among the bride’s favorite parts of the day were seeing her friends and family meet and celebrate together, and aesthetically, the mandap flowers and decor. As for the groom: the food. “Definitely the food,” he says. Lunch included a buffet of traditional Indian dishes, and dinner was a choice of filet, butter chicken, or sea bass. Another favorite detail for Noah: Riding in an Aston Martin during the baraat.

Following the wedding the newlyweds honeymooned in Florence, Rome, Positano, and Paris. Check the photos from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Paperboys | Venue: Gaylord National Resort | Planning: Ace of Events | Design: Sarah Khan Event Styling | Florals: Edge Floral Event Designers | Invitations: Parekh Cards (India) | Catering and cake: Gaylord National Resort | Hair and makeup: Makeup by Meena | Bride’s attire: custom made in India (Indian attire); Martina Liana from Elegance by Roya (wedding dress); Kanwal Malik from Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (pantsuit) | Groom’s attire: custom (Indian attire); custom Tom Ford (tux) | Bridesmaids’ attire: custom (Indian attire); BHLDN | Groomsmen’s attire: custom (Indian); The Black Tux (tux) | Music: DJ Sobe of S&S Production and Entertainment (DJ); Kochuveettil Beats (drummer) | Videographer: Paperboys (check out the video, here) | Dance floor: Go to SHOUT! | Henna: Bhavna’s Henna

Join the conversation!