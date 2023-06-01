Weddings

This Couple Took Their Engagement Photos at a Cocktail Bar and the Metro

Cozy booth to whirring trains—we don't know which setting we love more.

Written by
| Photographed by Nikki Daskalakis | Published on

Jimmy, an aerospace engineer from DC, and David, a employee at an environmental non-profit from Colorado, met playing for the same team as part of the Stonewall Kickball league. At an afterparty, Jimmy says he found himself looking for any excuse to make conversation with the “tall stranger.” David admits he was drawn to Jimmy’s “handsome face and cute laugh,” and feels lucky Jimmy noticed him first.

Their first date was a failed attempt at making pupusas, they say, in honor of Jimmy’s Salvadoran heritage. Their first “fancy” date, however, was a meal at the chef’s table at Table. Seven and a half years later, David proposed with a necklace while the pair were on vacation in Madrid. After the proposal dinner, they celebrated with Champagne on the roof of their hotel, the Principal Madrid.

For their engagement photoshoot, they met photographer Nikki Daskalakis at 14th Street cocktail bar Jane Jane, then took more photos at the metro. Check out some of the highlights from their engagement session below. 

D + J
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

