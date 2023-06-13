This “Celebration of Marriage” Featured Gold Decor and Sweeping Views of the DC Skyline

LaSharm and Willie met by total chance at a car dealership, and after 12 years of dating, Willie popped the question on October 31, 2019 just after the Washington Nationals won the World Series. The pair married in a private ceremony, but then held a “celebration of marriage” on September 24, 2022 at the International Spy Museum.

The affair, which included 200 guests, included a short ceremony on a circular platform under a grand floral chandelier—LaSharm walked down the aisle to the band’s rendition of “Meet Me on the Moon”—with a blessing, speeches, and a first dance. From there: dinner and more dancing (plus: not one but two outfit changes for the bride!).

In addition to the floral chandelier and floral-lined bandstand, which served as focal points, elements of decor included mirrored tables and a Champagne wall with a sign that read “Cheers to the Goode Life.” Blush and navy with gold accents decorated the room, which also included a sweeping view of the DC skyline through wall-to-wall windows. See the details from the big day below.

The Details

