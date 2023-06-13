Weddings

This “Celebration of Marriage” Featured Gold Decor and Sweeping Views of the DC Skyline

The International Spy Museum space offered the perfect view.

Written by
| Photographed by Christopher Jason Studios | Published on

LaSharm and Willie met by total chance at a car dealership, and after 12 years of dating, Willie popped the question on October 31, 2019 just after the Washington Nationals won the World Series. The pair married in a private ceremony, but then held a “celebration of marriage” on September 24, 2022 at the International Spy Museum. 

The affair, which included 200 guests, included a short ceremony on a circular platform under a grand floral chandelier—LaSharm walked down the aisle to the band’s rendition of “Meet Me on the Moon”—with a blessing, speeches, and a first dance. From there: dinner and more dancing (plus: not one but two outfit changes for the bride!). 

In addition to the floral chandelier and floral-lined bandstand, which served as focal points, elements of decor included mirrored tables and a Champagne wall with a sign that read “Cheers to the Goode Life.” Blush and navy with gold accents decorated the room, which also included a sweeping view of the DC skyline through wall-to-wall windows. See the details from the big day below.

 

   

 

The Details

Photographer: Christopher Jason Studios
Venue: International Spy Museum
Planning and design: Defined by Design Events
Florist: Bethel Events Production
Rentals: Bethel Events Production, Table Manners, Select Event Group
Invitations: House of Design Concepts
Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering
Cake and mini cakes: Jenny Baked It
Hairstylist: Essie Murphy of Created By Essie
Makeup artists: Red Carpet Ready Makeup with Shauné Hayes
Bride’s Attire: JWright Collection, New Couture

Groom’s Attire: Custom suits by Lou the Clothier
Music: DJ Miss H.E.R., DJ Storman Norman, Mr. Marcus Young and Friends, and Shuga Shang
Entertainment/sound: Tricky Entertainment, Soundnetwerk
Lighting, staging, and dance floor: The LightSource Company
Photo booth: iLLUMO Photo Booth
Officiant: Michael Magee

 

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day