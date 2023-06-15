About Best of 2023
The best tuna melts, the nicest new rooftop bars, the perfect martini, and more of our top tastes and tipples.
BEST COCKTAIL BAR
Copycat Co.
Runners-up: Jane Jane, Service Bar, The Green Zone, Silver Lyan, Residents
BEST “SPEAKEASY”
600 T and OKPB
Runners-up: The Mirror, The Alex
BEST ROOFTOP BAR
El Techo
BEST DIVE BAR
Ivy and Coney
Runners-up: Red Derby, Trusty’s, Tune Inn
BEST RAMEN
Daikaya
Runners-up: Toki Underground, Menya Hosaki, Haikan, Chaplin’s, Sakuramen
BEST PIZZA
Mozzeria
Runners-up: Andy’s, Boogy & Peel, Ramona’s Pizza Garden, Slice & Pie, Pupatella
BEST DOUGHNUTS
Donisima
Runners-up: Donut Run, Duck Donuts, Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
BEST COFFEE SHOP
The Coffee Bar
Runners-up: Compass Coffee, A Baked Joint, Northside Social
BEST BRUNCH
Ambar, Ruthie’s All-Day, and Unconventional Diner
BEST BURGER
Duke’s Grocery
Runner-up: Lucky Buns
BEST KARAOKE BAR
Muzette
Runner-up: Wok and Roll
BEST WINERY
Stone Tower Winery
BEST BREWERY
Port City Brewing Company
Runners-up (tie): Caboose Brewing Co., Other Half Brewing
BEST HIKE
Billy Goat Trail
BEST MUSEUM
Phillips Collection
Runners-up: National Gallery of Art, National Museum of African American History & Culture, Glenstone, Planet Word
BEST BOOKSTORE
Kramers
Runners-up: Old Town Books, Solid State Books, Lost City Books, Politics and Prose
BEST CONCERT VENUE
The Anthem
Runners-up: 9:30 Club, Wolf Trap
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Yoga Heights
Runners-up: CorePower Yoga, Yoga District, Past Tense
BEST MANI-PEDI
Nailsaloon
Runners-up: Varnish Lane, Gloss Bar, Nothing in Between Studio
BEST THRIFT/CONSIGNMENT
Mint Condition
Runner-up: Unique
BEST HAIR SALON
PR at Partners
Runners-up: Blackbird, The Shop at Union Market, Mycelium, Textures, Trim
BEST DOGGIE DAYCARE
Atlas Doghouse and District Dogs
This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.