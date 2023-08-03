A Waterfront Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Christine, a venture associate, and Andrew, a tech entrepreneur, met as students at the University of Maryland in College Park. Their first date was at Masa 14, and they dated for four and a half years before Andrew popped the question in an elaborate, flower-filled proposal in a castle on a college campus in New York at Christmastime. In May 2022, the pair married at Our Mother of Sorrows church in Maryland, and then celebrated with 210 guests at the Wye River Estate in Queenstown.

The theme, they say, was “natural elegance.” “I wanted something that felt really romantic, intimate—even with a larger guest count—and timeless,” says Christine. An ivory, white, blush, and nude color palette set the scene, and tree-inspired centerpieces punctuated the reception. Their three-year-old son—as the photographer put it— stole the show in his Prince George-inspired attire (not excluding the moment he decided to lay down in the church aisle in silent protest of not being invited to stand with his parents at the front.)

Among the couple’s favorite details: Christine wore her mom’s wedding veil, and the venue featured sweeping water views. Other details included the two cocktail napkins that Christine’s brother designed: one featuring their names and wedding date, and the other with a quote from You’ve Got Mail that read: “Hey, how about some coffee, or drinks, or dinner, or a movie… for as long as we both shall live?”

In addition to cake, dessert included a gelato cart. In lieu of favors, the newlyweds made a donation to the House of Ruth.

See the photos from their waterfront wedding below.

The Details

