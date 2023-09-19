Over-the-Top All-White Florals Stole the Show at This Annapolis Wedding

Baltimore natives Lakea, a police detective, and Bryan, a police lieutenant, connected on social media. Four years into their relationship, Bryan proposed on the balcony of a restaurant in Fells Point, in the company of family and friends—a moment Lakea calls one of the best surprises of her life. Their “romance and glam”–themed wedding featured an off-white-and-champagne palette carried out in white roses, hydrangeas, and baby’s breath.
Lush all-white floral arrangements in gold vases lined the ceremony aisle, and at the reception (the design of the space was the couple’s favorite detail of the day), a floral ceiling installation stole the show. After a multi-course dinner that included a choice of New York strip or crab-stuffed chicken, the newlyweds cut into a four-tier confection of red-velvet cake with vanilla buttercream and white-chocolate mud cake with raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream.
The Details
Planning: RAE Affairs
Florals and design: Bella Fiori Events
Invitations: Minted
Cake: O’Real Bakery
Hairstylists: Sydney December; Mera B
Makeup artists: Blush by Makki; Dupes on the Beat; Alexis Monè
Bride’s attire: Esé Azénabor Boutique (ceremony); Ransom’s Boutique (reception)
Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: The Gentlemen’s Closet
Bridesmaids’ attire: Moda Glam Boutique
Music: DJ Keebeepooh; Justin W, the Bearded Drummer; King Street Sax (saxophonist)
Videographer: Shot By Hendrix
360 photo booth: Lap of Luxury Event Rentals
Traditional photo booth: iRoseFilms
Photo-booth backdrop: Inspiring Designs by MK
Production, lighting, and drapery: The LightSource Company
Photographer: Trene’ Forbes Photography
This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.