Over-the-Top All-White Florals Stole the Show at This Annapolis Wedding

Baltimore natives Lakea, a police detective, and Bryan, a police lieutenant, connected on social media. Four years into their relationship, Bryan proposed on the balcony of a restaurant in Fells Point, in the company of family and friends—a moment Lakea calls one of the best surprises of her life. Their “romance and glam”–themed wedding featured an off-white-and-champagne palette carried out in white roses, hydrangeas, and baby’s breath.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Lush all-white floral arrangements in gold vases lined the ceremony aisle, and at the reception (the design of the space was the couple’s favorite detail of the day), a floral ceiling installation stole the show. After a multi-course dinner that included a choice of New York strip or crab-stuffed chicken, the newlyweds cut into a four-tier confection of red-velvet cake with vanilla buttercream and white-chocolate mud cake with raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!