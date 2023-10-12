Where To Watch Halloween Movies Around DC

Get into the spooky spirit and watch these Halloween movies on big screens around DC.

Hitchcocktober at Angelika Film Center

550 Penn St., NE; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax, Va.

When: October 18 to October 31

Price: Starting at $10.

Experience director Alfred Hitchcock’s dark psychological thrillers during two weeks of movie screenings. The DC and Fairfax locations are both showing a lineup featuring Vertigo, Shadow of a Doubt, and, of course, Psycho. Tickets start at $10.

Halloween at Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

When: October 25 from 7 PM to 9 PM

Price: Free with the cost of entry to the park.

Grab your pup for comfort during this showing of the 2018 slasher movie Halloween. The dog bar is projecting the film outside, and you can RSVP in advance to get a complimentary “pup cup” treat for your pet.

Hocus Pocus at Alethia Tanner Park

227 Harry Thomas Way., NE

When: October 28 at 6:30 PM

Price: Free

Head to Alethia Tanner Park for PumpkinPalooza, a day of fall festivities ending with an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus. Red Bear Brewing Co. is running a pop-up beer garden for refreshments, and you can bring a blanket to settle in with the Sanderson Sisters.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

When: October 27 from 7 PM to 9 PM

Price: Free

What: Kick off Halloweekend in Brentwood with a free showing of the 1975 cult classic. Come in costume and prepared for a night of oddities: If it’s your first time seeing the film, there are plenty of interactive elements.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at E Street Cinema

555 11th St. NW

When: October 27 and October 28 at 11:55 PM

Price: $13 per person.

What: Seeking a late-night thrill? E Street Cinema is playing the raunchy film just ahead of midnight. This screening will be accompanied by the usual shenanigans plus a shadow cast performing live alongside the movie.

Horror Movies at Suns Cinema

3107 Mt Pleasant St., NW

When: Multiple dates in October

Price: $12 per person.

This Mt. Pleasant theater has an October program full of frights, from classic monster movies to creepy psychodramas. Many of the movies are sold out, but you can still snag a ticket to ’90s films Body Snatchers and Braindead.