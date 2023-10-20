A Nautical Fall Wedding at the Inn at Perry Cabin

Caitlin, a lawyer, a Rob, a consultant, were high school sweethearts who met playing soccer in ninth grade in Baltimore. Twelve years—much of it long distance—later, Rob proposed at Caitlin’s family’s house on the Chesapeake Bay, with both families there to celebrate.

Their October wedding at the Inn at Perry Cabin was inspired by the nautical setting, and featured a blue, green, and white color palette, and local cuisine (including oysters and crab cakes plus orange and grapefruit crushes), with 300 guests.

Caitlin’s favorite part of the day was the white and green flowers, which she says complemented the nautical blues and waterfront. Rob’s favorite part was the old-fashioned Bentley that drove the newlyweds from the church to the reception, allowing them a moment to celebrate their newlywed status with a glass of Champagne.

Music and dancing was a big part of the weekend, including a flash mob of family and wedding party members that surprised the couple at the welcome dinner, and an after-party with a bluegrass band that kept the party going but offered a different vibe, the couple says, from the reception band.

See all the details of the big day below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

The Details

Photographer: Karena Dixon | Venue: Inn at Perry Cabin | Planning and design: Lee Kendall for Elizabeth Bailey Weddings | Florist: Blue Vanda Designs | Invitations: Ruby the Fox | Hair and makeup: Gregory Dean | Bride’s attire: Allison Webb from Garnish Boutique | Groom’s attire: Jack Christopher Clothing | Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo | Music: Paris with EBE Entertainment | Transportation: An Extraordinaire Worldwide and Lasting Impressions | Videographer: Paperboys | Ceremony Venue: St. Michael’s Mission Church | Decor: Sygyzy Events | Rentals: White Glove Rentals and Party Rental Ltd | Tent: Eastern Shore Tents and Events |Linens: Table Toppers | Ceremony Music: Krys Kozinski | Cocktails: Quinn Parsley | Bridesmaids PJ’s: Piyama | Photobooth: Top Tier Photobooth | Afterparty band: Swamp Donkeys | Bride’s Assistant: Clemencia Snell

Join the conversation!