Netflix Film “Rustin” Has an Accompanying DC Audio Tour

Walk the route of the 1963 March on Washington while learning about the people, events, and legacy of the day during a new audio tour, “March On: Rustin.” The Trust for the National Mall created the free self-guided tour in partnership with Netflix to mark the November 17 release of Rustin, a film about key March organizer Bayard Rustin.

The tour is comprised of three stops, and each location is accompanied by audio tracks with clips from Rustin, original recordings from the March, and interviews with attendees. Begin at the Lockkeeper’s House, the starting point of the 1963 march and the oldest building on the National Mall, and then head to Lincoln Plaza, where more than 250,000 people gathered to hear Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The tour’s final stop is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, paired with audio exploring the March’s impact.

Materials for the tour are available on the Trust for the National Mall’s website. The tour and Rustin commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March.