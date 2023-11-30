Where to Find Festive Holiday Cheer at Bars Around DC

1705 14th St., NW

This snug Logan Circle cocktail bar’s drinks may lean classic, but its decor is hip. Its retro holiday installation, up through the end of December, includes colorful incandescent bulbs, poinsettias, and lots of tinsel, creating a vibe Jane Jane describes as “A Christmas Story meets your favorite decorations at your grandparent’s house.” The seasonal cheer is complemented by wintertime hot cocktails like mulled cider and an Orchard Toddy made with black-currant liqueur, spiced pear, and apple-cider vermouth.

1264 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Georgetown corner watering hole—where JFK allegedly proposed to Jackie—celebrated its 90th anniversary this year. The classy environs get even more festive around the holidays, with Christmas Eve specials like prime rib, and string lights, wreaths, and garlands that general manager Alejandro Villanueva has been personally installing for years.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The holiday season is always a good time to return to old-school favorites, like this 176 year-old bar. The oak-paneled hangout is inside the Willard hotel, whose halls are bedecked with a huge Christmas tree, wreaths, and lights. Go for a warming seasonal libation like a pumpkin hot toddy or the rye-based Holiday Toast(ed).

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The longtime Bloomingdale pub’s holiday spirit goes beyond wreaths and tinsel. On Tuesday, December 12, it will host its annual toy drive and fundraiser for pediatric cancer. Bring an unwrapped toy and get a free Atlas Brew Works beer, then get a picture taken with Santa for $10—funds and toys go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

1410 14th St., NW

The Logan Circle whiskey bar is serving as the DC stop for the seasonal pop-up Sippin’ Santa, whose tiki-inspired cocktail menu includes a mix of Demerara rum, amaro, citrus, and gingerbread mix in a Santa-shaped tiki mug (among other Polynesian holiday concoctions in souvenir vessels). The pop-up, which kicked off on November 24 and runs throughout December, also includes festive holiday-in-Hawaii decor.

804 N Henry St., Alexandria

Find more tropical Christmas vibes at this Alexandria haunt, where “Christmas in the Keys” special cocktails include the Footprints in the Snow (made with persimmon-infused pisco), the Santa’s Little Helper (with cocoa nib vodka, cinnamon, and cereal milk), and the vegetal, bitter Ole Man Winter (bourbon with artichoke, cardoon, black walnut, and black pepper).

1940 11th St., NW

Starting Friday, December 1, the casual U Street wine bar and its winterized patios will be festooned with “holidays in the desert” decor like New Mexican luminarias and cactus Christmas trees. Plus, Lulu’s is firing up a few new cocktails—including a mesquite hot toddy and the Chimayo, a kind of apple cider margarita—and serving Southwestern holiday dishes like ancho-lime tomato soup and takeout-only trays of red-and-green Christmas enchiladas, a New Mexico tradition.

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Open on December 25, this strip mall institution is usually packed with families who celebrate the Jewish-American tradition of Chinese food on Christmas. The cozy Peking duck destination’s unpretentious bar—specializing in tiki cocktails and other neon-colored drinks topped with parasols and pineapples—is a nostalgic place to ring in the holiday, whether you celebrate or not.

2321 18th St., NW

The Miracle pop-up brings a sleigh-ful of holiday cheer to the normally somber-looking cocktail and billiards bar upstairs from Adams Morgan’s Shibuya Eatery. The ceiling is crowded with red and green balloons, the windows and walls are plastered with cozy winter scenes, and giant ornaments are perched on the bar. Plus, there’s an exclusive holiday cocktail menu including drinks like the mint-green Christmas Cricket, which is made with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, amaro, coco pandan, cream, and mole bitters.

1020 Seventh St., NW

The whimsical pastel-hued cocktail bar in the Convention Center building transforms into “A Morris Christmas Story,” a holiday-themed pop-up, from Monday, December 4 through Saturday, December 30. The experience is ticketed, but entry includes two elaborate seasonal cocktails— one is served in a Christmas ornament; another in a Santa-shaped mug.

1825 Capital One Dr., Tysons

This izakaya-inspired hotel restaurant, a relatively new arrival to the blossoming Tysons restaurant scene, has a slate of festive Christmas-themed cocktails for the month of December. The “Cindy Lou Who” blends brandy with house made eggnog, the “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out” is a buttered rum with apple and butterscotch foam, and the “Naughty or Nice” combines tequila with cranberry cordial and allspice.

1130 Maine Ave., SW

A new holiday cocktail menu at this three-tiered Wharf tiki specialist includes “The Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer is Singing Loud for All to Hear,” whose name is an entire quote from the movie Elf. The cocktail blends owner Todd Thrasher’s own spiced rum with cranberry juice, dry curacao, mint, and sparkling wine.

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

Ashok Bajaj’s new wine bar neighbor to Sababa will serve a variety of holiday specials concocted by chef Ryan Moore through Christmas Eve. Chestnuts (literally roasted on an open fire) go for $12, and an unusual chocolate candy cane salt-crusted duck breast with sauteed mushrooms is $30. While you’re there, try one of Moore’s equally peculiar wine and candy pairings.