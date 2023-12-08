Weddings

The Pressed Flower Escort Wall Is Our Favorite Detail of This Spring Wedding

The bride made it herself!

Amanda, from Philadelphia, and Skye, from Chicago, met as students at American University. Though they shared some classes, they didn’t date until they reconnected after college on a dating app. On their first date, they spent more than five hours catting at the now defunct Room 11 in Columbia Heights. Three years later, Skye proposed on Amanda’s birthday weekend.

Their May wedding featured a garden theme decorated in shades of pink and cream. Some of the couple’s favorite details included the flowers and greenery throughout, the custom bar signs that featured their cat, Ziggy, and for two special touches, the pressed-flower escort cards Amanda made and the custom watercolor panting of the venue that was included on their invitation sweet. Following the wedding the pair honeymooned for two weeks in France.

The Details

Photographer: Corrin Jasinski

Venue: Great Marsh Estate

Planning and design: Stephanie Sadowski, SRS Events

Florist: The Posey Detail

Invitations: Brown Fox Creative

Catering: Serendipity Catering

Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda

Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry

Bride’s attire: Love Couture Bridal

Groom’s attire: Sid Mashburn

Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo

Groomsmen’s Attire: Generation Tux

Music: DJ Brennan Sullivan from Dan Goldman Events

Transportation: Sunny’s Executive Sedan Services

Videographer: Rivion Wedding Films

Rentals: Something Vintage, Select Event Group

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

