The Pressed Flower Escort Wall Is Our Favorite Detail of This Spring Wedding

Amanda, from Philadelphia, and Skye, from Chicago, met as students at American University. Though they shared some classes, they didn’t date until they reconnected after college on a dating app. On their first date, they spent more than five hours catting at the now defunct Room 11 in Columbia Heights. Three years later, Skye proposed on Amanda’s birthday weekend.

Their May wedding featured a garden theme decorated in shades of pink and cream. Some of the couple’s favorite details included the flowers and greenery throughout, the custom bar signs that featured their cat, Ziggy, and for two special touches, the pressed-flower escort cards Amanda made and the custom watercolor panting of the venue that was included on their invitation sweet. Following the wedding the pair honeymooned for two weeks in France.

The Details

