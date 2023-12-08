The Pressed Flower Escort Wall Is Our Favorite Detail of This Spring Wedding

Amanda, from Philadelphia, and Skye, from Chicago, met as students at American University. Though they shared some classes, they didn’t date until they reconnected after college on a dating app. On their first date, they spent more than five hours catting at the now defunct Room 11 in Columbia Heights. Three years later, Skye proposed on Amanda’s birthday weekend.
Their May wedding featured a garden theme decorated in shades of pink and cream. Some of the couple’s favorite details included the flowers and greenery throughout, the custom bar signs that featured their cat, Ziggy, and for two special touches, the pressed-flower escort cards Amanda made and the custom watercolor panting of the venue that was included on their invitation sweet. Following the wedding the pair honeymooned for two weeks in France.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
The Details
Photographer: Corrin Jasinski
Venue: Great Marsh Estate
Planning and design: Stephanie Sadowski, SRS Events
Florist: The Posey Detail
Invitations: Brown Fox Creative
Catering: Serendipity Catering
Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda
Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry
Bride’s attire: Love Couture Bridal
Groom’s attire: Sid Mashburn
Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo
Groomsmen’s Attire: Generation Tux
Music: DJ Brennan Sullivan from Dan Goldman Events
Transportation: Sunny’s Executive Sedan Services
Videographer: Rivion Wedding Films
Rentals: Something Vintage, Select Event Group