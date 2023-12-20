12 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers That You Can Get Before Christmas

If you’ve waited until the last minute, you’re not alone—but you might have noticed that many a gift idea is just past its Christmas-shipping cutoff date. Fret not—there are still plenty of gifts you can get on time. Whether you pop into DC-area stores or opt for swift shipping, here are 12 last-minute stocking stuffers you can get before Christmas.

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

These bath salts, containing crystal quartz-charged sea salt, epsom salt, biodynamic honey, organic jojoba, and organic essential oils, are a favorite of our social media producer, and come in three scents. $6 at Salt & Sundry.

Hot sauce is a great stocking stuffer, and this one is by a brand based in DC. The sauce is made using a family recipe and peppers sourced from Trinidad. $15 at the Shop Made in DC’s Georgetown location.

Libby & My, the locally owned decor, disco, and vintage shop, has a pop-up you can shop in person at Union Market just in time for the holidays. This brass hand candle snuffer by local artist Rachel Pfeffer, is just one of the fun, quirky gifts on site. Pair it, if you’d like, with a set of taper candles. $49 for the snuffer and $35 for the taper candles at Libby & My.

This grapefruit-scented candle from Jonathan Adler is the scent that loved ones who are SoulCycle enthusiasts will recognize from class. It’s available at the studio, but also on Amazon—and as of today, arrives in time for Christmas. $38 at Amazon.com.

For the gardener in your life, this festively packaged trio of seed packets include basil, lavender, and poppy. $18 at The Sill.

For the stressed out and headache-prone people in your life, hear me out: this headache relief hat is so good. It’s like a cold compress sleeve for your temples and eyeballs, and though it comes in a bunch of colors, only the greenish blue one arrives before Christmas. $23 at Amazon.

Set a perfect wintery scene with this “Mulling Season” scented candle with notes of fresh cedar, leather, and bergamot. The metallic gold tin is festive, and its compact size is perfect for stuffing stockings. $18 at Salt & Sundry.

There’s something about nice writing tools and office supplies that gets more exciting in adulthood. These sets include six pens and come in two choices: a classic set and a colorful pastel one. $15 at Appointed.

Available in a range of colors—including festive metallics—this 10-free polish is “enhanced” with ingredients like bamboo extract, zinc, vitamin E, and coconut oil. $30 each at Take Care Shop.

For the little ones in your life, these two-tone play-dough packs from Three Littles shop near Union Market are perfect for stockings. Available in eight different shades. $3 each at Three Littles.

From our “41 Quiet Luxury Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List” list, these upgraded phone and electronics chargers are currently on sale, and for one more day will ship in time for Christmas delivery. $49 at Ampere.

Rechargeable hand warmers are perfect for use on a cold-weather hike, and this particular brand has great reviews. $32 at Amazon.com.

