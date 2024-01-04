An Intimate Pastel Wedding at Meridian House

Massy and Conor’s Meridian House wedding is perfect inspiration for those looking to throw a more intimate celebration. Described as an “eclectic dinner party,” the couple invited 65 of their nearest and dearest to witness their love and celebrate accordingly with a delicious sit-down dinner followed by dancing.

To honor the bride’s Pakistani culture, a delicate pattern reminiscent of frescoes and mosaics found in Pakistani architecture was seen not just in the couple’s invitations and paper goods, but also in their tablescape linens, and of course, Massy’s one-of-a-kind lehenga. After their send-off, the couple headed to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for their own private cake cutting and champagne toast.

The Details:

Photography: Hana Gonzalez Photography | Planning and design: K Bella Events & Styling | Florist: House of Jeanne Flowers | Hair and makeup: Erica Basha and Jasmine Palma Artistry | Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering |Bride’s Attire: Essence of Australia from Elegance by Roya (wedding gown); Suffuse by Sana Yasir (Pakistani Lehenga) | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Bar Service: Ace Beverage | Day-of paper and stationery: Curious Fox Press | Entertainment and lighting: Dan Goldman Events | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo | Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Linens and rentals: Nuage Designs, Select Event Group | Officiant: Ceremony Officiants | Transportation: MJ Valet; RMA Worldwide | Venue: Meridian House