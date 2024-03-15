Where To See Cherry Blossoms This Weekend

We’re almost at peak bloom: The Yoshino cherry blossom trees at the Tidal Basin just entered the “puffy white” phase, the final stage before the petals open. Peak bloom is still predicted for March 23 to 26, but if you just can’t wait that long, stop by these spots for a peek at some cherry blossoms. The flowers are fleeting, so there’s a possibility the trees might be in various stages of blossoming and shedding when you visit.

3501 New York Avenue, NE

The Arboretum is home to a diverse array of cherry blossoms. Although some of the trees have already started to lose their petals, other mid-season flowers are starting to open. Currently, the Helen Taft variety are in bloom. To learn more about the different blossoms, you can download the app for a three-mile, self-guided tour.

1703 32nd St., NW

In a section of this Georgetown garden dubbed Cherry Hill, you’ll find a stony path adorned with a variety of cherry trees starting to open. If you’re not too picky about your pink flowers, you can also see some stunning saucer magnolia trees in peak bloom. Tickets cost $11.

165 Waterfront St., National Harbor

A waterfront trail features over 200 Okame cherry trees; the dark pink flowers appear earlier than those at the Tidal Basin. Take a peaceful walk along the Potomac River before next week’s festival events.

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Head to Bishop’s Garden, the serene, walled-in grounds outside the neo-Gothic cathedral, for blossoms scattered among classical sculptures. The pink blooms are just beginning to decorate the space.

