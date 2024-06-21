Stephen Strasburg’s McLean House Is on the Market for $9.75 Million

Real Estate

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty.

Longtime Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg announced his retirement from baseball in April after a 13-year career with the team. Now the 2019 World Series MVP’s home in McLean is on the market for $9,750,000. The listing agents are Wetherly Barker Hemeon and Karen Barker with Sotheby’s International Realty. UrbanTurf first reported the listing. 

The 11,700-square-foot house was purchased from construction company Artisan Builders for about $5.5 million in 2020.It comes with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. Take a look inside.

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.

A leafy, gated entryway leads to the Tudor-style home with stone details across the front. Multiple gardens and boulder formations adorn the one-acre property. 

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.

On the main floor, the kitchen boasts two marble islands and a breakfast room. A sleek fireplace serves as a focal piece in the foyer. The vaulted ceilings lead in the family room lead into a large screened-in porch area, offering views of the pool and gardens. 

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Multiple abstract chandeliers light up the property’s six bedrooms. The primary bedroom has two dressing rooms, plus heated tile floors and a tub in the bathroom.

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The downstairs entertainment center has a golf simulator/theater room, an illuminated bar area— complete with a pub-style dart board—and a home gym fit for a professional athlete. 

Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Outside, a massive recently-constructed pool house is an ideal venue for a summer barbecue. Features include a covered dining area with a television, a full bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/bar with a premium Viking grill. The pool includes a waterfall, hot tub section, and built-in lighting. 

See the full listing here: 6727 Lucy Ln., McLean, VA

