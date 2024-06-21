Stephen Strasburg’s McLean House Is on the Market for $9.75 Million

Longtime Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg announced his retirement from baseball in April after a 13-year career with the team. Now the 2019 World Series MVP’s home in McLean is on the market for $9,750,000. The listing agents are Wetherly Barker Hemeon and Karen Barker with Sotheby’s International Realty. UrbanTurf first reported the listing.

The 11,700-square-foot house was purchased from construction company Artisan Builders for about $5.5 million in 2020.It comes with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. Take a look inside.

A leafy, gated entryway leads to the Tudor-style home with stone details across the front. Multiple gardens and boulder formations adorn the one-acre property.

On the main floor, the kitchen boasts two marble islands and a breakfast room. A sleek fireplace serves as a focal piece in the foyer. The vaulted ceilings lead in the family room lead into a large screened-in porch area, offering views of the pool and gardens.

Multiple abstract chandeliers light up the property’s six bedrooms. The primary bedroom has two dressing rooms, plus heated tile floors and a tub in the bathroom.

The downstairs entertainment center has a golf simulator/theater room, an illuminated bar area— complete with a pub-style dart board—and a home gym fit for a professional athlete.

Outside, a massive recently-constructed pool house is an ideal venue for a summer barbecue. Features include a covered dining area with a television, a full bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/bar with a premium Viking grill. The pool includes a waterfall, hot tub section, and built-in lighting.

See the full listing here: 6727 Lucy Ln., McLean, VA