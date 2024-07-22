Weddings

Torrential Rain Interrupted This Blue and White Wedding in the Virginia Countryside

The backup plan was picture perfect

Written by
| Photographed by Stanlo Photography | Published on
Photographs by Rachel Monteagudo Photography

Two years after Sarah, from Middleburg, and Jon, from North Carolina, were introduced by mutual friends, Jon proposed at Sarah’s 30 birthday dinner on a group trip to Costa Rica. Though he’d stood up to make a toast, Jon had to switch gears when he realized the space was too loud for anyone to hear him. Instead, he knelt down, said “we’re going to keep this private,” and asked Sarah to marry him.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

At their September wedding, they had to switch gears again when gust of wind and rain moved in on their outdoor affair, flipping cocktail tables into the pool and forcing their ceremony into the tent. (“To hell with Alanis Morissette’s lyrics of rain on your wedding day,” says Jon, “but we made it the best situation we could and ended up better than we could have dreamed.”) The resilience to overcome the day’s challenges ended up being Jon’s favorite part. For Sarah, it was the way their family and community contributed: the homes where they got ready and married belonged to family friends, as did the getaway car; the maid of honor made the chuppah; Sarah’s seventh grade english teacher officially married them during the rehearsal and her cousin presided over the ceremony. For decor, they used Sarah’s late grandmother’s collection of blue and white vases, plus a whopping 27 disco balls that hung over the dance floor and makeshift ceremony spot. In all, they described the day as “unexpected, chaotic, resilient, and perfect.” See the photos of their big day below.

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

 

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

 

Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery
Sarah + Jon Vendor Gallery

 

The Details

Photography: Rachel Monteagudo Photography

Planning and design: Vida Events

Florist: Chaya Floral

Invitations:

Caterer: Glen Gordon Manor

Cake: Liberty Baking Co.

Desserts: Manuel Iguina

Hairstylist: Styled by Anna Fazio

Makeup artist: Emily Jones; Makeup by Kevan

Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier; Cult Gaia

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Reformation

Music: Mr. Kinetik

Transportation: Reston Limousine

Videography: Johan Chiriboga

Photo booth: Summit Events

Restrooms: Framily Favorites
Bar: Bride and Joy

Tent: Sammy’s Rental

Disco: On Your Mark

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day