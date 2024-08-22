When Carri and Damiisa got to talking at the Gryphon in Dupont, Damiisa remembers thinking she had a cute smile and was intriguing; Carri says he was charming and persistent. Their first date was a Backyard Band show at the Society Restaurant & Lounge, and some years later the couple brought things full circle and hired the go-go band to entertain at their wedding.

The big day featured a “moody Secret Garden” theme in dark blue, purple, and green hues. Carri’s favorite element was the flower-adorned fountain at the reception; Damiisa’s was the ombré floral installation that lined each side of the ceremony aisle and blended from purples to blues and greens. Their tag line—WELCOME TO DC—nodded to the pair’s initials as well as the District, with DC-inspired details including an ode to old-school go-go posters on the escort wall and late-night bites of half-smokes, fries, wings, and mumbo sauce.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

