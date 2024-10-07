While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Popping open a little cardboard window for a piece of generic chocolate is a beloved way for small kids to count down the days before Christmas—but it’s a tradition most generally grow out of. These days though, more brands are drawing adults back to the advent calendar concept with 12- to 25-day decadent or otherwise adult-centric calendars for grownups to enjoy. From beauty products to fancy edible treats, here are 22 advent calendars that will have you counting down the days in December.

Drinks and Edible Treats

Adiago Teas The 2024 Adiago tea advent calendar “mistletoe” includes a collection of 24 different teas, each an individual serving for an eight-ounce pot, available in both loose and teabag options. $34 at Adiago.com

Atlas Brew Works One of DC’s favorite breweries is offering an Atlas Beer Advent Calendar Box—a mix of 12 beers including the brewery’s core beers, seasonal releases, and other fan favorites, plus some duplicates mixed in—in a countdown-style box. The box will launch on November 29. $60 at Atlas Brew Works.

Godiva In a box reminiscent of traditional chocolate advent calendars, Godiva’s “2024 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar” includes an assortment of 24 milk, dark, and white holiday chocolates. $50 at Godiva.

Harry & David

The “Best of Harry & David” advent calendar holds 24 of the brand’s sweet and savory snacks, from milk chocolate truffles and peppermint bark, to holiday Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, pepper and onion relish, summer sausage, and more. $200 at HarryandDavid.com.

Sugarfina This “24 Tastes of Christmas” candy advent calendar includes gummies, caramels, chocolate-covered cookie dough bites, and more. $55 at Sugarfina.com.

Total Wine Bethesda-based Total Wine’s “It’s the Most Winederful Time of the Year” advent calendar features a sampling of two dozen single-serving bottles of wine. $80 at TotalWine.com.

Williams Sonoma

There is a total of three pounds of sweet and savory popcorn in this advent calendar, where 24 surprises are either a bag or kernels or seasonings. $71 at Williams-Sonoma.com.

Beauty

Bloomingdale’s

This 25-day beauty-centric advent calendar from Bloomingdale’s claims to be a $900 value, and includes products from such brands as La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Diptyque, Shiseido, and Laura Mercier. $325 at Bloomingdale’s.

Bobbi Brown This “Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Bestsellers” advent calendar includes three full-sized products along with nine other favorites. $195 at Ulta.

Jo Malone

Jo Malone’s limited-edition advent calendar features 25 “scented surprises” including fragrances, bath and body products, and candles. $495 at Jo Malone

Kiehl’s The 12-piece “Mini Advent-ures” advent set from Kiehl’s includes a dozen of the brand’s most beloved skincare products. $99 at Macys.com.

La Mer The limited-edition “La Mer Wonder Express” advent calendar is a 12-day countdown that includes the brand’s best-selling serums, creams, hand treatments, lip balms, and more. $600 at NeimanMarcus.com.

L’Occtaine

L’Occtaine’s 24-piece “24 Days of Beauty” calendar is a collection of bath and body products. $84 at Sephora.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s “Treasure Chest of Love” 2024 12-door beauty holiday advent calendar includes 12 beauty, makeup, and skincare products—3 are full sized, and 9 are travel sized. $220 at CharlotteTilbury.com.

Sephora

Sephora’s “Premium Advent Calendar” is an upgraded version of the store’s traditional holiday set, especially popular among young adults and teens. The 24 products include several masks along with other beauty items. $89 at Sephora.

Dior

The 2024 “Le 30 Montaigne Dior Beauty Advent Calendar” is inspired by the brand’s historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, and includes 24 fragrance, makeup, and skincare miniatures—plus a candle. $750 at Dior.com. Olive & June For 2024, Olive & June is offering both Christmas (“25 Days of Mani Magic”) and Hanukkah-themed (“8 Nights of Mani Magic”) advent calendars, each featuring a different variety of polishes, plus nail polish remover, a buffer, dry drops, cuticle serum, nail-art stickers, press-on nails, and more. Preorder the “25 Days” set for $75 and the “8 Nights” set for $65 at Oliveandjune.com.

More Grown-up Favorites

A “Home for the Holidays” Puzzle This 500-piece advent calendar includes 12 “windows,” each of which contain a 42-piece puzzle. In the end, the 12 pieces combine for one 500-piece image of a “merry” living room space. Order online for in-store pickup: $25 at OldTownBooks.com. 12 Michael Storrings Puzzles This “Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas” advent calendar includes 12 80-piece puzzles, each depicting a different piece of art from the award-winning artist. $25 at Amazon.com.

Diptyque The advent calendar from this ultra-popular, ultra-fancy candle company includes 25 “scented treasures,” including candles, sprays, and more, in such festive fragrances as Sapin (pine tree), Délice (delight) and Coton (cotton). $500 at DiptyqueParis.com. Voluspa Candles This new, limited edition advent calendar includes 12 Voluspa votive candles—each with up to 15 hours of burn time and featuring the brand’s best-selling fragrances—all inside a holiday-inspired box. $85 at Sephora.com.

Join the conversation!