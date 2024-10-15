From the Mag: White House Correspondents’ Soirée Photos

2024

On the eve of the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner, The Embassy of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian hosted journalists, elected officials, Hill and White House staffers, as well as CEOs and other Washington VIPS at a soiree at the Four Seasons Georgetown. Guests enjoyed delicious food, lively music by DJ Romi Lux and posing in a custom made Washingtonian cover box.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, a generous donation was made to the local chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Photographs by Ben Droz, Sarah Noelle, Magdalena Papaioannou, and Yossi May.