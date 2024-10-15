Our Events

From the Mag: White House Correspondents’ Soirée Photos

Washingtonian hosted journalists, elected officials, Hill and White House staffers, as well as CEOs and other DC VIPS.

Guests were able to take a picture inside the Washingtonian Magazine cover photo box

2024

On the eve of the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner, The Embassy of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian hosted journalists, elected officials, Hill and White House staffers, as well as CEOs and other Washington VIPS at a soiree at the Four Seasons Georgetown. Guests enjoyed delicious food, lively music by DJ Romi Lux and posing in a custom made Washingtonian cover box.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, a generous donation was made to the local chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Photographs by Ben Droz, Sarah Noelle, Magdalena Papaioannou, and Yossi May.

Kathleen Biden Buhle with Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani Ambassador of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill
The Ambassador of Qatar and ABC News Martha Raddatz
Abdulaziz F. Al-Khater, Ali Abu Hindi, Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, and Ahmad Aljufairi of the Embassy of Qatar
The Four Seasons Ballroom was the perfect backdrop for the evening
Ali Al-Ansari, Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, Cathy Merrill, and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer
Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Catherine Merrill, and Hassan Al Khalifa
Tamika Tremaglio and The View’s Sunny Hostin
State Department’s Daniel Benaim, The Ambassador of Qatar, Susan Glasser of the New Yorker, and Peter Baker of the New York Times
Former Cabinet Secretary Julián and twin brother Congressman Joaquin Castro
Brandt Ricca, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, and Chase Knechtel
