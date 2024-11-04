Weddings

The Oyster-Inspired Escort Display Was a Showstopper at This Tented October Wedding

The couple drew coastal inspiration from the bride's family's coastal home.

Written by
| Photographed by Kate Grace Photography | Published on
Kate Grace Photography

Emily, a nurse practitioner from Virginia, and Dan, a business development director from New Jersey, were set up by their respective best friends, who were dating at the time (they’re married now, too!). “We’ve been double dating ever since,” says Emily. Three years after initially hitting it off over ice cream at the Wharf, Dan proposed on the dock of Emily’s grandparents house on the Chesapeake Bay. In October, they exchanged vows in a coastal-inspired, oyster-themed wedding in Alexandria.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

One of Dan’s favorite details of the day was ending the night with Rita’s Italian Ice; Emily’s favorite parts were the ride to the venue with her dad in the 1967 Camaro that he bought and restored when he was 16, and the letters she and Dan wrote for their guests that were presented on the oyster-adorned seating chart and led them to their seats, designated by oyster-shell place cards.

Other special details included framed photographs of their families weddings on the bookshelves, and a raw oyster bar. “It was definitely a splurge,” says Emily of the cocktail hour inclusion. “But it couldn’t have been more us. There’s nothing better than a sunny day, oyster on the half-shell with a little cocktail sauce and a bubbly glass of champagne. We wanted that to be how people felt—blanketed in sunshine and splurged on.”

See the photos of their big day below.

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

 

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding
Emily & Dan - Wedding

The Details

Photographer: Kate Grace Photography

Venue: River Farm

Event planning and design: Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events

Florist: Rick’s Flowers

Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering

Cake: Heidelberg Bakery 

Invitations and calligraphy: Live Life Lettered by Rick’s Flowers

Hair and makeup: Makeup by Ana B

Bride’s attire: Sarah Seven from Lovely Bride

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Music: Bachelor Boys Band 

Rentals: DC Rental; Select Event Group; Sammy’s Rental

Transportation: Point to Point Limousines

Videographer: Lightwave Event Artists via Bachelor Boys Band

Rehearsal dinner: Mia’s Italian Kitchen

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day