A “Garden Disco”-Themed Wedding at the Line Hotel

While students at Union College in upstate New York, Amanda, now a research director, and Helena, an attorney, ran in the same circles, but their paths didn’t cross until they joined the same sorority. Upon that first meeting, Amanda says, they made each other laugh, and they’ve been laughing together ever since. Five years after a first date at a college bar, Helena proposed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Their “garden disco” wedding, which they wanted to feel “modern, feminine, and floral,” was decorated in shades of mauve and blush, with black, white, and iridescent accents—plus plenty of greenery, including a foliage-and-disco-ball installation that hung over the ballroom reception and was Helena’s favorite de­tail of the day. The head table—with its iridescent linens, florals, candlelight, and mini mirrored balls—was Amanda’s favorite. Other special elements were the follow the call of the disco ball seating chart and a disco-ball Champagne tower in lieu of signature cocktails.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

