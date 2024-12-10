Weddings

The Couple Called This Their “Big Fat Greek Vegan Wedding”

The Greek Orthodox ceremony was followed by a fig-tree inspired reception with a vegan menu.

Photographs by Amelia Johnson Photography

Attorneys Anna and Eli met at a Halloween party that Anna hosted and Eli tagged along to with mutual friends. They immediately hit it off, and dated for three years before getting engaged at the Jefferson Memorial.

Their wedding—which they described as their Big Fat Greek Vegan Wedding—featured a “fall in the Mediterranean” theme and a fully vegan menu which included hummus, pita, and stuffed grape leaves, plus arborio risotto, blackened tofu, and more. For a color scheme, they chose sage and olive green and fig purple, inspired by Eli’s mother’s fig tree—a descendent of her grandfather’s fig tree from Sicily. Decor included fresh figs and other fruit on the tables as part of the centerpieces. They also carried a leaf motif from Anna’s gown through other elements of the day, including the paper goods.

Anna’s favorite detail was the procession: In Greece, she says, it is common for the bride to walk to the church accompanied by her family, bridesmaids, and traditional Greek musicians. So they did just that. Anna met Eli in front of the church, and they walked in together to begin their Greek Orthodox ceremony where they partook in Eli’s favorite part of the day, the Dance of Isaiah.

At the reception, signature drinks included Yuengling, in a nod to Eli’s Pennsylvania roots, and Ouzo, they say, “to get your Greek on.” Following the reception, they hosted an afterparty at Cellar Taverna with Greek music, dancing, and “of course,” they say, plate smashing.

The Details

Photographer: Amelia Johnson Photography

Venue: Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral (ceremony); The Hay-Adams (reception)

Planning and design: SRS Events

Florist: Sidra Forman

Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty

Bride’s attire: Mira Zwillinger via Carine’s Bridal Atelier

Bridesmaids attire: Jenny Yoo

Groom’s attire: SuitSupply

Music: Onyx; Apollonia Greek Band

Rentals: Select Event Group; BBJ La Tavola

Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide Transportation

Videography: Rivion Films

Invitations: Calligraphette & Co. 

