Say “I Do” to Vintage with this Bridal Pop-Up at Union Market

DC’s premier vintage collective, Vintage Vintage Vintage, is hosting its first-ever bridal pop-up at Dock5 in Union Market this Thursday night, Dec. 12. Curated by the shop’s co-owners Rajni Rao and Libby Rasmussen, the event promises to feature everything from delicate lace gowns to heirloom-worthy accessories.

Rao and Rasmussen have experience bringing vintage to the altar. Rao wore her mother’s saree and her grandmother’s jewelry for her wedding. Rasmussen is tying the knot soon, too, and Rao says that her business partner has been sourcing vintage silverware, home decor, and dresses for the occasion.

Featuring vendors such as Vintage Bride Home, Off Center, and Petals and Post, the pop-up will include home decor, glassware, loungewear, accessories, and other specialty items that shops have saved specifically for the event, according to Rao. And, of course, gowns for the big day. “You can find pieces from the 50s and from the 60s, like really hard-to-find vintage dresses,” she says.

The price for gowns and dresses starts at $165 and depends on their origins and the age. Sizes run from extra small to large, but blazers and other clothing items come as large as 4X. Many of them have been sourced from estate sales or purchasing trips abroad, Rao says.

Buki Peters of Vintage Bride Home started her shop in 2009, after struggling to find accessories for her wedding and becoming a vintage collector herself. “I hope to give brides an alternative to getting into a mass-produced gown,” she says.

As for Rao, she hopes that the pop-up will allow “some brides get to find their dream pieces to make their day super special,” she says. “And even if they don’t find something they love, I hope they find some inspiration.”

Champagne and sweet treats will be available, and flower bouquets will be provided by the floral shop She Loves Me.