Weddings

A Colorful, Retro-Inspired Fall Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown

There was a subtle music theme with a highly curated playlist.

Photographs by Sarah Mattozzi Photography

Jaclyn, a public relations professional from West Virginia, and Jimmy, a design technologist from Gaithersburg, first bonded over a mutual love for the Baltimore-based band Beach House. For their first official date, they visited the National Portrait Gallery and then grabbed a drink nearby. Eleven years later, Jimmy proposed at their home in Alexandria right before the pair left for vacation in the Dominican Republic.

For their October wedding, they wanted a relaxed, modern, retro-inspired vibe. They chose the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown for the venue and a color palette of peach, lavender, pink, orange, burgundy, and green. Tall lavender taper candles, ranunculus—Jaclyn’s favorite flower—and tables named for their favorite music venues in DC, Baltimore, and New York City set the scene. The pair used their professional skills to design and print all their own paper goods from the invitations to place cards, and for music, they curated a playlist that included Jacyln’s walk down the aisle to “Lovers’ Carvings” by Bibio, plus a jazz set for the cocktail hour, and a mix of classic throwbacks and modern indie rock songs for the reception.

See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Mattozzi Photography

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown

Day-of Coordination: Leigh & Co. Events

Florist: Wander + Whimsy Floral

Invitations: Zola

Hair and makeup: Behind the Veil

Bride’s attire: Kelly Faetanini from The Bridal Room

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: JJ’s House

Music: Justin Nelson (ceremony pianist); DJ Aaron Platt with Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: Select Event Group

Rehearsal dinner: Cafe Milano

After-party: Clubhouse

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

