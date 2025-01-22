Weddings

A Powder-Blue Spring Wedding at a Virginia Winery

Flowers brought the outdoors in, and personal details filled the day.

Written by
Photographed by Sarah Houston | Published on

Rachel, a tech product manager from Connecticut, and Corey, a communications professional from Bethesda, connected on the Jewish dating app Lox Club. For their first date, they met up for coffee in Blagden Alley “on a cold January day,” and then walked to Logan Circle. A year and a half later, Corey proposed after a hike at Sugarloaf mountain, and arranged for friends and family to wait at the winery below to celebration.

For their May wedding last year, the Kensington couple chose Pippin Hill Farm near Charlottesville and opted for a “springtime formal” theme. Wedding colors included powder blue, sage, lavender, and cream. Special details included the tables named for the pair’s nine favorite coffee shops (with little blurbs at each, describing their favorite memories there); favors that included locally-made chocolates and Fisher’s Popcorn; and yellow in tulips at the base of the chuppah that honored Corey’s late mother.

For the menu, the couple chose lots of appetizers at cocktail hour including baby crab cakes and mini chicken and waffles, and then the seated dinner featured tuna crudo, filet, and scallops. The signature cocktail was a family favorite:  “Aunt Kelly’s French Martini,” named after the drink Corey’s Aunt Kelly likes to make when the family gathers at Rehoboth Beach. “Aunt Kelly didn’t know,” says Rachel, “and Sarah caught the moment of her surprise perfectly!”

The formal wedding took place on a Friday, so the couple decided to host an even bigger, lower-key party on Saturday, renting out Potter’s Craft Cider and hiring a bluegrass band for the occasion. “We decided to make it “mountain casual” and allow kids, with taco and pizza trucks instead of a seated dinner, ensuring it would feel very different and more relaxed than our wedding night. It was the cherry on top to a perfect weekend!”

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Houston

Venue: Pippin Hill Farm

Planning and design: Donovan-Groves Events
Florist: Blue Ridge Floral Design

Invitations: Halo Designs

Cake: Cakes by Rachel

Hair: Top Knot

 

Bride’s attire: Jenny Yoo, Anthropologie

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Groomsmen’s Attire: Indochino

Music: Sound Enforcement

Rentals: MS Events

Favors: Gearharts Fine Chocolates; Fisher’s Popcorn

Transportation: A&A Limousine

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

