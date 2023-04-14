The 8 Best DC Hotels on a Budget

Travel

best DC hotels on a budget
Photo of citizenM Washington DC NoMa hotel.

To find the best DC hotels on a budget (the budget: rooms available for under $200 a night), we checked the rates of each hotel on our list of the best hotels in DC. The results are wide-ranging, from quirky micro-rooms to stylish boutique hotels—with amenities you might not expect when shopping for affordable hotels in DC. (Hint: Dates immediately following holidays, such as July 5, and September 4, were often among the cheapest.) If you’re looking to save, here are the eight best DC hotels on a budget.

 

CitizenM Washington DC Capitol and CitizenM Washington DC NoMa

This boutique hotel chain—started in Amsterdam—offers “affordable luxury” with two DC locations: Capitol Hill and NoMa (pictured). The high-tech hotels allow guests to do everything from an app: check in, open doors, order food and drink (available 24 hours in the lobby), arrange housekeeping. even control special mood lighting in each room. All guest rooms are designed for a max of two adults with one wall-to-wall “XL” king-sized bed, wall-to-wall windows, blackout blinds, a rain shower, and more. The Capitol Hill outpost also has a rooftop bar. CitizenM Capitol Hill, 550 School St., SW; 202-747-2145. CitizenM NoMa; 1222 1st St., NE; 202-998-3851. We found rates as low as $159 a night and $134 a night, respectively.

 

The Darcy

This modern boutique hotel between Dupont Circle and 14th Street/Logan Circle has 226 rooms and suites, plus a restaurant (Gerrard Street Kitchen), a coffee shop (Bluestone Lane), and room service. Pets under 75 pounds can stay fee-free. The Darcy, 1515 Rhode Island Ave., NW; 844-489-9661. Rates as low as $159.

 

Hotel Hive

DC’s first micro-hotel, these low-frills accommodations are about half the size of traditional hotel rooms, but worth considering for travel on a budget. Situated between the Kennedy Center and George Washington University, the pet-friendly hotel’s rooms contain the basics: a private bathroom, Wi-Fi, a TV, and a choice between a king, queen, or bunk beds (the bigger the bed, the bigger the room). Plus, the restaurant houses an &Pizza, and a bar that offers a cheap happy hour ($4 beer and $5 wine) during the week. Hotel Hive, 2224 F St., NW; 202-849-8499. Rates as low as $185.

 

Hotel Madera

best DC hotels on a budget Hotel Madera
Photograph courtesy Hotel Madera.

The pet-friendly Hotel Madera in Dupont Circle is DC’s top-rated hotel (by travelers) on Tripadvisor. Its daily amenity fee includes a welcome cocktail in the lounge, in-room coffee and tea from La Colombe, and access to its fitness center. Hotel Madera, 1310 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-296-7600. Rates as low as $197.

 

Hotel Zena Washington DC

best DC hotels on a budget

Hotel Zena, a Viceroy property, is located on 14th Street at Thomas Circle. Self-described as “part hotel and part art gallery,” the 191-room pet-friendly spot “tells a dynamic story of female empowerment” (including a mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and an art collection that focuses on “the contribution and courage” of women.) In addition to a 24-hour fitness center, it’s got a ground-floor bar and small-bites lounge, a seasonal rooftop bar with a pool, and something called a Z Shed, which rents everything from Polaroid-style cameras to Jenga to Nintendo switches. Hotel Zena, 1155 14th St., NW; 202-737-1200. Rates as low as $195.

 

The Royal Sonesta

Formerly the Kimpton Palomar, this pet-friendly Dupont Circle hotel’s $30 “destination fee” includes, among other things, access to its 24-hour fitness center and a social hour of wine and cheese (a Kimpton holdover). The 335-room property also features an on-site Italian restaurant and an outdoor pool. The Royal Sonesta, 2121 P St., NW; 202-448-1800. Rates as low as $175.

 

Yours Truly

best DC hotels on a budget

Another favorite among budget hotels in DC, Yours Truly may lack some over-the-top amenities (you won’t find a fancy spa or 24-hour room service or a rooftop pool), but it makes up for that with its chic bohemian style. Plus, the hotel—which in DC’s West End neighborhood, walking distance to Georgetown—is pet-friendly, the fitness center has Pelotons, and the dining options include a restaurant (Mercy Me), and one of DC’s most popular bagel shops, Call Your Mother. Yours Truly, 1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-775-0800. $197.

