Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 23-26): Artomatic Returns, Improv at Wolf Trap, and a Harry Potter Party

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

MUSIC The 1960s English rock band the Zombies are most known for their hit song “Time of the Season,” which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in 1967. It later came out on the album Odessey and Oracle in 1968, but by that point, the band had broken up due to low record sales. They’ve since reunited, and the group is celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary with a show at the 9:30 Club. $40, 7 PM.

COMEDY Improv troupe the Second City is performing at the Barns of Wolf Trap on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. The group—known as a feeding ground for Saturday Night Live comics such as Tina Fey, Mike Myers, and Bill Murray—has also launched the careers of Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris. Be prepared for audience interaction and improvised routines and songs. $27, 8 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

ART Artomatic is an unjuried showcase of hundreds of creative locals in visual art, music, film, performance, and fashion. It’s running in Crystal City from Friday through May 6th at 1800 South Bell Street, just above Synetic Theater. There are dozens of events throughout the festival, or just browse the rooms upon rooms of art of all kinds. Free, noon to midnight.

DANCE In conjunction with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Joy of Motion Dance Center is partnering with the Japan Foundation and the JICC to present EL Squad, a street dance crew from Japan, with their signature “Light Dance” performance. The weekend’s events include a street dance workshop on Friday at the Joy of Motion Dance Center, plus a performance on Sunday night at Arena Stage. Workshop: $40 (advance) or $45 (day-of), 8 PM; Sunday show: $25 (advance) or $30 (day-of), 7 PM.

FOOD & DRINK The 14K Restaurant at the Hamilton Hotel is presenting a five-course menu with scotch pairings on Friday and Saturday nights. The menu includes tuna carpaccio, a blood orange and duck confit salad, roasted salmon, a bone-in filet, and chocolate mousse, all paired with single malt Scotch whiskeys. $75 (excluding tax/gratuity), 5-9 PM (reservations recommended).

DISCUSSION In honor of Women’s History Month, SheROCKS is back for its fifth year of celebrating emerging women artists and entrepreneurs. This year’s schedule, at the Embassy Suites near the Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, features a long list of artists and honorees, as well as Ted Talks-style event called Herstory. $13 to $29.94, 10 AM.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

OPERA Virginia Opera’s production of Puccini’s Turandot runs on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at George Mason’s Center for the Arts. Puccini’s last opera tells the tale of the vengeful princess Turandot, who will marry only if a suitor can meet her challenge of answering three riddles correctly. When one man succeeds, she still resists, and so he offers her a challenge of his own: if she learns his name by dawn, then he will forfeit his life. The performance is in Italian with English supertitles. $54 to $110, 8 PM.

KIDS The Smithsonian American Art Museum is hosting a kid-friendly Cherry Blossom Celebration on Saturday. The event features taiko drumming and traditional dance performances, as well as face-painting, a scavenger hunt, and cherry blossom-themed crafts, such as making a tatebanko (a Japanese paper diorama). Free, 11:30 AM-3 PM.

MUSIC The National Chamber Ensemble will perform two composers’ interpretations of “Four Seasons” at the Rosslyn Spectrum Theatre. The program includes the Baroque compositions of Antonio Vivaldi and the tango rhythms of Astor Piazzolla; in addition, guest host Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette will read Vivaldi’s sonnets. $33, 7:30 PM.

BOOKS The 1996 book Please Kill Me compiled an oral history of punk from those that lived it. To celebrate the book’s 20th anniversary re-issue, author Legs McNeil will be reading from the book and answering questions at Slash Run. The 20th anniversary issue will be available for sale. Free to attend, 8 PM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

FESTIVAL If you can’t get enough Harry Potter, check out PotterCon at the Fillmore Silver Spring. Hobnob with your fellow Hogwarts, compete in Madam Malkin’s Costume Contest, and flaunt your knowledge of Potter minutia in a trivia contest. Event is 21+. $15.50, 2 PM.

BOOKS Writer Alyssa Mastromonaco is an alum of Obama’s White House, first serving as the director of scheduling and advance, then as deputy chief of staff for operations. In her debut book, Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?: And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House, she reflects on politics as well as the strategies that led to her success. Mastromonaco, currently the chief operating officer at VICE Media, will be in conversation with Annie Karni of POLITICO and Audrey Gelman, co-founder of The Wing and a former press aide for the Clinton presidential campaign, at Politics & Prose. Free, 5 PM.

