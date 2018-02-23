Uncategorized  |  Weddings

All Aboard: This Multi-Part Wedding Featured a Family-Only Ceremony and A Party on A Yacht

All photography by Mary Kate McKenna.

Wetherly Barker and Jason Hemeon’s four-part celebration was worth the logistical challenge. It began with a family-only ceremony officiated by the bride’s brother at Alexandria’s Carlyle House, followed by dinner nearby at Landini Brothers Restaurant. “I had reservations about doing a family-only dinner,” Wetherly says, “but sitting back and watching our two families mingle and celebrate was everything we’d hoped for.”

01-JW-GettingReady-019
01-JW-GettingReady-028
01-JW-GettingReady-036
02-JW-Ceremony-008
02-JW-Ceremony-040

02-JW-Ceremony-092
02-JW-Ceremony-148

While the newlyweds enjoyed dinner, photographer Mary Kate McKenna edited a few ceremony photos for a slide show at stop number three: the National Elite yacht at National Harbor. “Walking on the dock felt like walking down the aisle again,” Wetherly says. “It was amazing to look up and see all our friends waiting for us to board!”

03-JW-Formals-057
03-JW-Formals-061
03-JW-Formals-074
03-JW-Formals-077

03-JW-Formals-112
03-JW-Formals-130
03-JW-Formals-140
03-JW-Formals-150
03-JW-Formals-183
03-JW-Formals-195
04-JW-Reception-019
04-JW-Reception-006
04-JW-Reception-044

What they prioritized: A family-only ceremony and dinner, and a big celebration with live music on the water (Jason proposed on a boat and they wanted to bring things full circle). To avoid confusion between venues, the couple supplied transportation for their guests, and composed two sets of stationery inviting family to everything, and friends to the celebration. Efficient coordinators and proximity of the venues, including an after-party at MGM’s Felt, were key.

04-JW-Reception-058
04-JW-Reception-052
04-JW-Reception-053
04-JW-Reception-119
04-JW-Reception-091
04-JW-Reception-094
04-JW-Reception-106
04-JW-Reception-105
04-JW-Reception-125
04-JW-Reception-201
04-JW-Reception-236
04-JW-Reception-196
04-JW-Reception-301
04-JW-Reception-352
04-JW-Reception-413

What they skipped: A big bridal party (Wetherly’s sister was matron of honor, and Jason’s six-year-old son was best man). In place of a big reception dinner, they arranged for hors d’oeuvres on the yacht.

Photographer: Mary Kate McKenna | Flowers: Helen Olivia | Planners: Libby Ulman, Tyler Woods | Dress: Carolina Herrera | Hair & Makeup: Georgetown Bride | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes | Band: Bachelor Boys Band | Rentals: Sammy’s Rentals | Transportation: Ryann Limo, America Bus Charter

For more offbeat wedding ideas, check out the full story from our Winter/Spring 2018 print issue.

