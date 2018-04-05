Celebrate Nationals Opening Day 2018 with These Food and Drink Specials

Nationals opening day for the 2018 season is Thursday, April 5, and tons of bars and restaurants around Nats Park are celebrating with parties and specials. Even if you can’t skip out of work for the first 1:05 PM home game. plenty of places will be celebrating all weekend long. Also check out our ultimate guide to eating and drinking around the ballpark this season.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St. SE

Fans can head to the brewery as early as 9 AM on opening day for the debut of Bluejacket’s new outdoor patio and grill menu, which features pulled pork, burgers, ribs, wings, and more. Opening day marks the debut of their newest beer: Love Cats, a German-style hoppy pilsner that pairs excellently with warm weather baseball season.

The Bullpen

1201 Half St. SE

This year will mark the tenth opening day celebration at the Bullpen, the big outdoor bar at the foot of Nats Park. Gates open early at 10 AM for live music, tons of drinks (including frosé!), food, and happy hour between the third to seventh innings.

Aslin Beer Co.

1299 First St. SE

Starting on opening day, Herndon-based Aslin Beer Co. will run a pop-up beer garden across from Nationals Park. It’ll be opened every home game in April, and it’s expected to be opened full-time come May.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St. SE

On home game days this Italian restaurant serves a deal of $15 bowls of pasta and a beer in the bar area. Seeking sun? Head to the new Morini Piccolo on the nearby boardwalk for pregame treats like frozen negronis, paninis, and gelato sandwiches.

Takorean

1212 4th St. SE

The only thing better than Korean-inspired tacos? Korean-inspired tacos with $3 craft beers all day.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave. SE

The seafood-centric New England restaurant has added a new outdoor bar/loumge area, which will be up and running on opening day. Stop by starting at 11 AM for beers by RAR Brewing and oysters from Harris Creek Oyster Co.

District Winery

385 Water St. SE

Get your vino early before heading to the game—the waterfront winery will open at 11 AM and offer happy hour until 6:30 PM.

Due South

301 Water St. SE

Due South will be open at 11 AM, as will its new Dockside outpost on the water. Come by for drinks (more frosé!) and food, plus a live broadcast from Mix 107.3’s Ashley Nickels.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St. SE

Show an opening day ticket to the folks behind the ice cream counter and they’ll add a free scoop of the Nats red velvet flavor to any order.

Chloe

1331 4th St. SE

The recently-opened Navy Yard restaurant will have an all-day happy hour starting at 11 AM with $7 draft beers and wine specials. And this isn’t your usual bar-food spot, either—think snacks like wild mushroom croquettes and falafel.

Nando’s

300 Tingey St. SE, #150

All day happy hour–need we say more?