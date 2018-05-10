Shopping

13 Disco-Inspired Sandals That Will Help You Kick Off the Summer In Style

Written by | Photographed by Jeff Elkins | Published on
The new crop of summer sandals are designed to make a scene, such as Sophia Webster’s “Natalia,” $495. (Number 13 below).

Funky silhouettes, bold colors, and plenty of sparkle make stepping out more fun this season.

1. Aquazzura “Powder Puff Pompom” pump in antique rose, $795 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.

2. Sophia Webster “Jumbo Lilico” sandal with vinyl flowers on leather, $650 at hampdenclothing.com.

3. Dries Van Noten glitter-and-leather ankle-strap sandal, $675 at Relish.

4. Salvatore Ferragamo “X-Band” sandal with elongated-flower block heel, $730 at Ferragamo CityCenterDC.

5. Valentino Garavani “Lovestuds” caged suede sandal in cerulean, $1,245 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.

6. Jimmy Choo “Falcon 100” gold sandal, $925 at Hu’s Shoes.

7. Rupert Sanderson “Cressy” sandal, $925 at hampdenclothing.com.

8. Miu Miu “Crisscross” denim platform sandal in blue astro, $690 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.

9. Alexandre Birman “Lolita” high-heel sandal, $625 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.

10. Prada velvet platform sandal in ibisco (hibiscus), $750 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.

11. Gucci “Ophelia” metallic-leather sandal, $940 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.

12. Jimmy Choo “Lancer” pump, $1,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.

13. (Featured picture) Sophia Webster’s “Natalia” in silver, $495 at hampdenclothing.com.

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

