The Memorial Day holiday means a lot of restaurants are extending their brunch service to Monday. Here’s where you can get your Benedict and mimosa fix on your day off.

Commissary

1443 P St. NW

No Monday scaries here! Come by for bottomless, all-day brunch. Choose between $15, free-flowing mimosas, bloody Marys, and sangria. The large menu has you covered whether you’re feeling breakfast or lunch.

The Bird

1337 11th St. NW

You have to get eggs or chicken and waffles at a place called the Bird, right? Stick around after for brunch cocktails one of the outdoor patios.

Homestead

3911 Georgia Ave. NW

Head to Petworth for a brunch that’s all about keeping it local. Many of the gastropub’s dishes are sourced from nearby purveyors and made in-house, like lamb bacon or black bean burger with avocado salad.

Logan Tavern

1423 P St. NW

Trying to be productive? Opt for the bottomless Fair Trade coffee at just $3, or go for a mocktail like the P Street Swirl, with orange, pineapple, and pomegranate. You can keep things healthy with a wild mushroom omelet or chopped salad. That being said, there’re also wings, French toast, burgers, a fried chicken benedict…the list goes on.

The Pig

1320 14th St. NW

Come for the deal, stay for the food: You can get a starter, entree or sandwich, a dessert, and a bloody or mimosa all for $27. If you want to share try meat boards with three meats for $20, or five for $32.

City Tap – Dupont

1250 Connecticut Ave. NW

A tiki party is just what you need when stuck in town for a three-day weekend. The restaurant’s patio will be Insta-ready with sand and inflatable palm trees, and you can get $15 platters of roasted pork, Hawaiian coleslaw, pineapple salsa, and potato salad. After a few beers from Hawaii’s Kona Brewing Co. and $8 pina coladas, you might even think you’re at a Sandals Resort.

City Tap – Penn Quarter

901 9th St. NW

Get to shucking at Monday’s oyster roast. Grab $1 raw oysters, $15 dollar platters of Louisiana fried oysters, and $14 oyster po’boys while playing outdoor lawn games like giant Jenga and cornhole. Be sure to save room for the Union Craft Brewing tap takeover and the $8 frosé.

Ambar

523 8th St. SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Go Balkan for brunch—both the Capitol Hill and Arlington locations will serve their regular unlimited small plates and bottomless cocktails for $39 a person. Opt for poached pear waffles, roasted mushroom crepes, or veggie flatbreads with mimosas (mixed berry, orange, peach, or mango), bloody Marys, bellinis, and more.

Baba

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

You can pick-and-choose at this unlimited brunch buffet. Go back for second helpings of pastries, oatmeal, salads, and spreads, and you can have made-to-order dishes brought to the table, too. Roasted pumpkin sandwiches and smoked salmon crepes taste even better with $1 brunch cocktails.

Barcelona

1622 14th St. NW; 3310 Wisconsin Ave. NW; 12023 Town Square St., Reston

The good thing about Barcelona? It’s tapas-style, so that means you can try a little bit of everything. The same goes for its brunch, too—pancakes and caramelized apples, frittatas, and huevos estrellados all come in bite-sized form, so you can mix and match all afternoon long.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

This Eastern Market’s spot’s fresh, farm-focused brunch menu will be available on your day off. Pair dishes like shrimp and grits, beignets, and cinnamon rolls with Irish coffee and bottomless mimosas.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

This local restaurant group, which includes Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, and Farmers Fishers Bakers, serves an extensive brunch on holiday weekends. Menus and formats vary by location (including buffets at Farmers & Distillers and Farmers Fishers). Expect an eclectic, crowd-pleasing mix of dishes, cocktails, and fresh juices at all.