Celebrate the Caps Victory Parade with These Food and Drink Specials

The Washington Capitals will take over Constitution Avenue in celebration of their Stanley Cup victory on Tuesday starting at 11 AM. The parade and subsequent rally are free, and for those looking to take the party to a bar or restaurant al la Ovechkin, there are plenty of deals to capitalize on.

Carmine’s

425 7th St. NW

Beginning at 8:30 AM, fans can stop at the Italian dining hall to buy water, $2 coffee, and $9 boxed sandwich lunches. Come back after the celebrations to cool off with two $7 frozen cocktails—”Rock the Red,” a blood orange margarita, and an “ALL CAPS” frozen cosmo.

Taylor Gourmet

624 E St. NW

The Chinatown outpost of the hoagie shop will be hosting a street party starting at 10 AM and will give out free Caps-themed burgers for the first 200 fans. The burger—with two patties, “slapshot sauce,” blue cheese, and bacon—will be $7.99 at all other local Taylor Gourmet locations on Tuesday.

Taqueria Local

1627 K St. NW

The fast-casual taco spot is offering free burritos (one per person) from 2 to 5 PM following the parade. The options are chicken, steak, and mushroom.

Union Market

1309 5th St., NE

Starting at 1 PM, Union Market will host a community party with games, face paint, food, drinks, and music. The 12-foot-tall Union Market sign will be lit up in red, while Suburbia and Bidwell host all-day happy hours. (Bidwell will replay Game 5 for the most dedicated fans.) Union Market vendors, including DC Empanadas, TaKorean, and Rappahannock Oyster Company, will offer a variety of food options all day.

Crimson Whiskey Bar

627 H St. NW

The Pod DC Hotel’s whiskey bar is partnering with Ivy City distillery Republic Restoratives to host a celebration starting at noon. The first 75 guests get free Civic Vodka punch, and the eXperience BrassBand will play music.

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

1730 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

The grilled cheese bar is hosting a contest on Tuesday—the fan with the best gear or sign will win a free sandwich at lunch (one per week) for 43 weeks, representing the years it took the Caps to win the Stanley Cup.

Jose Andres’s Penn Quarter Restaurants

All of Jose Andres’s Penn Quarter restaurants will open at 10 AM on Tuesday and offer “Rock the Red” drink specials. Jaleo will provide red sangria by the glass for $7 and $36 carafes; Zaytinya will serve Ponoma by the glass for $11; Oyamel will offer its Rosa Ponche by the glass for $7 and in $42 carafes; and China Chilcano will have Sour Cherry Chilcano by the glass for $7 and in $28 carafes.

Know of other Caps specials? Email elwilliams@washingtonian.com.

Elliot Williams Editorial Fellow Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.