For foodies: Sally’s Middle Name

1320 H St., NE

This charming spot on H Street is worth seeking out on sunny afternoons, when you can linger over chef Sam Adkins’s cooking on an airy back terrace. The hyper-seasonal brunch menu changes often, and your discerning friends will be impressed with the lineup. Think Caribbean-style lentils with eggs, pickled ginger, and herbs or a warm Dutch baby with homemade preserves.

For hangovers: Homestead

3911 Georgia Ave., NW

This low-key Petworth joint just revamped rooftop, but it’s still a chill space to hang in the afternoon. Enjoy mix-and-match bottomless brunch drinks for up to two hours ($20 per person), with beers and screwdrivers joining the usual mimosas and bloodies. Rib-sticking fare like shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros, and Benedicts are also curative.

For lox lovers: the Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE

Smoked fish fans shouldn’t miss this seafood restaurant atop Ivy City’s seafood market and smokery. Groups can settle in on the roomy rooftop patio for boards of the smoked salmon and whitefish salad with Bullfrog Bagels and cream cheese. (We also love cracking crabs there in summer and fall.) In addition to the all-day menus, a special brunch lineup runs on Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM with waffles, Benedicts, and more.

For under-the-radar space: Sababa and Bindaas

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

Did you know that there’s a small-yet-charming rooftop terrace on the Cleveland Park building that houses Sababa and Bindaas? Most people don’t! You can order from either of Ashok Bajaj’s restaurants up there, though tables have to pick one menu and can’t mix-and-match dishes from the new modern-Israeli restaurant (Sababa) and Indian street food spot (Bindaas). Also note: the space is uncovered, so weather dependent.

For a big group party: Masa 14

1825 14th St., NW

Few restaurateurs throw a brunch party better than Richard Sandoval, whose DC ventures (El Centro D.F., Toro Toro) are known for their raucous all-you-can-eat-and-drink affairs. We’re partial to his Latin/Asian spot, where groups can camp out on the covered rooftop or in the dining room. For $39 a person, feast with abandon on 18-odd small plates—barbecue steamed buns, egg-and-chorizo hash—plus various mimosas, bloodies, and beer-tails. Another perk: a patient waitstaff.

For kid-friendly eating: Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave., Falls Church

The brand new downtown Falls Church location of this popular Arlington cafe has multiple outdoor spaces, including first- and second-floor terraces and a patio. Homemade pastries, quiches, and sandwiches are available all day, along with new items like wood oven pizzas, entree salads, and rice bowls. A wine bar menu takes over the top level at night, but you can always grab a cold beer or glass of vino while the kids are treated to fresh-baked cookies.

For pool-side views: DNV Rooftop

1155 14th St., NW

The lobby restaurant of this Kimpton Hotel property recently closed, but you can still head up to the rooftop weekend brunch by the pool. The views are more exciting than the menu (avocado toast, egg sandwiches), but you can also get your thrills from Sunday DJ pool parties from noon to 5 PM. Don’t forget a swimsuit! The public can dip along with hotel guests.

For special occasions (or when someone else is paying): Del Mar

791 Wharf St., SW

The luxe Spanish restaurant from the Fiola Mare crew is already at the top of our special occasion list. Celebratory brunch, or just feelin’ fancy? Head to the second-floor terrace for shellfish towers, tapas, and a handful of egg dishes—though honestly who wants eggs when you can splurge on seafood paella?

For tacos: Cortez

1905 Ninth St., NW

Order your hangover-curing chilaquiles and frozen margaritas at the bar, and then find your spot under a colorful umbrella on the rooftop of this Mexican restaurant in Shaw. In addition to a handful of weekend brunch items, the full menu of tacos and street snacks is available.

For buffet buffs: Rosewood

This swanky Georgetown hotel recently started Sunday buffet brunch on its rooftop overlooking the Potomac River. The spread ($45 per person) runs classic with salads, French toast, and egg dishes, plus a la carte cocktails and bubbles.

For tropical (and millennial) flare: El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Settle in amid the flowers and plants at Shaw’s “adult treehouse,” where you can have your boozy passion fruit sno-cones and eat them, too. The kitchen turns out riffs on brunch classics like fried chicken and churros alongside dishes like fried avocado tacos (because millennials love avocados and tacos).

