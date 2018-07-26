Weddings

After Their Elegant Alexandria Wedding, The Newlyweds Trekked An 581-Mile Pilgrimage Route Across Spain

Written by | Published on
After Their Elegant Alexandria Wedding, The Newlyweds Trekked An 581-Mile Pilgrimage Route Across Spain
Kelsey Rupp and Jordan Bloom married at the Immaculate Conception Church in DC on May 20, 2017, and celebrated with a reception the Lee-Fendall House in Alexandria. All photos by Liz Stewart Photography.

Kelsey Rupp, a USA Today opinion editor from North Carolina, and Jordan Bloom, an urban planning and American studies graduate student from Arlington, met at the party of a mutual friend in DC in the summer of 2014. Kelsey, who’d just moved here for a job at The Hill newspaper, actually met Jordan’s roommate (and later, best man) first. But once said roommate realized the two had a shared interest in journalism (Jordan was working for The Daily Caller at the time), he suggested the two chat.

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-12
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-3
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-16

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-30
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-22
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-31
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-54
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-55
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-56
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-103
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-101

Kelsey introduced herself, focused (unromantically, she says) on purely networking. “I thought he was a cutie, but it wasn’t a lightning bolt moment for me or anything like that,” Kelsey recalls. “I just wanted to meet another person in my industry. He was friendly and had (still has) wild curly hair and he was wearing a tannish-yellow tweed sports coat. He still wears that coat.” On the flip side, Jordan was smitten.

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-123
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-112

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-136
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-159

A few days later, they wound up on their first date—a pepperoni pizza and beer at Liberty Tavern in Arlington. They shared a kiss at the end of the night, and Jordan told his roommate, “I’m going to marry that girl.” They officially began “going steady,” (that’s the phrase Kelsey remembers Jordan using when he asked), in November. That following July, Kelsey joined Jordan on a trip to Rhode Island for his family’s annual “epic” family reunion, and after an ice-cream-outing and a stroll along the beach, Jordan proposed with his great grandmother’s ring.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-260
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-262
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-293
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-300

The pair spent a little under 10 months planning their May 20 wedding, which included a ceremony at Washington, DC’s Immaculate Conception Church, and a reception at the Lee-Fendall House in Alexandria.

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-415
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-411

The ceremony included a mass sung by the St. Luke’s Choir—a favorite part of the day for both the bride and groom. Placed in the pass-way from the Lee-Fendall House out to the lawn, where the reception was held, was a table of framed family photos of the couple’s parents and grandparents on their wedding days. Instead of a traditional guest book, the couple had guests sign the inside covers of a coffee table book full of vintage photos of Washington, DC.  

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-485
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-499

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-498
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-509

Outside, at the “elegant, dinner-party themed” green-white-and-ivory reception, the couple opted for taupe-and-beige floral-patterned linens that added a subtle layer of color to the white tents. Jordan’s favorite part was the DJ, who shared his eclectic taste in music—including 60s garage rock and underground pop. Dinner featured chicken and pork barbecue, collard greens, cucumber-mint salad, baked beans, rolls, potato salad, and coleslaw, and as favors, personalized shot glasses held Jordan almonds in a sack tied with green ribbon.

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-494
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-493

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-526
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-531
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-535

For their honeymoon, the pair headed to first to Pamplona, Spain, where they walked 581 miles to Santiago de Compostela, Spain, as part of an ancient pilgrim route called the Camino de Santiago (“The Way of Saint James”). Including a few sightseeing-only days, the route took 33 days. After leaving Spain, they travelled to Fatima, Portugal, for the centennial anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima’s apparition.

Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-651
Kelsey-Jordan-Wedding-656

The Details

Photographer: Liz Stewart Photography | Ceremony Venue: Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, DC | Reception Venue: Lee-Fendall House, Alexandria, VA | Wedding Planner: Lynn Nelson, Bridal Silhouette | Florist: Flowers by Lisa | Invitations: Minted.com | Caterer: Rocklands BBQ | Cake: Heidelberg Bakery | Hair Stylist: Leanne Heatley, Best Face Artists | Makeup Artist: Larissa Norris, Best Face Artists | Bride’s Attire: Casablanca from Ellie’s Bridal (dress); Ellie’s Bridal  (veil); Badgley Mischka (shoes) | Groom’s Attire: J-Press | Music/Entertainment: DJ Dave Battery | Bridal Party Attire: Weddington Way  | Officiant: Fr. Mark Lewis

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Amy Moeller

Related Posts

They Met Unexpectedly in Las Vegas, But Their Cherry Blossom Wedding Cake Was a Tribute to DC

The Splendid Misadventure of a 92-Year-Old, Salty-Mouthed, Tough-as-Tacks Hunter Who Got Lost in the Woods and Was Found by a Drone

Floral Sashes, Motorcycles, and a Maya Angelou Reading: These DC Brides’ Fathom Gallery Wedding is the Stuff of Hipster Dreams

Floral Sashes, Motorcycles, and a Maya Angelou Reading: These DC Brides’ Fathom Gallery Wedding is the Stuff of Hipster Dreams

On the Fourth of July, They Drove to Meet One Another in Ocean City. There on the Beach, He Proposed.

On the Fourth of July, They Drove to Meet One Another in Ocean City. There on the Beach, He Proposed.

More from Weddings

Prior to Their Traditional Wedding, This Couple Had A Playful Engagement Shoot at the Library of Congress

Prior to Their Traditional Wedding, This Couple Had A Playful Engagement Shoot at the Library of Congress

This Couple Found the Most Perfect Mural for Engagement Photos, Then Totally OWNED In Matching Tracksuits

This Couple Found the Most Perfect Mural for Engagement Photos, Then Totally OWNED In Matching Tracksuits

She Asked an Impossible Question On Her OKCupid Profile. This Determined Suitor Did His Research to Win Her Heart.

She Asked an Impossible Question On Her OKCupid Profile. This Determined Suitor Did His Research to Win Her Heart.

Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza Officiated a Rock Star-Style Wedding in Chevy Chase

Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza Officiated a Rock Star-Style Wedding in Chevy Chase