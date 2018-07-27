Washingtonian Today: Teens Want to Own The Libs

Good morning Washingtonians! The National Zoo portion of the Rock Creek Trail bike path is closed; Ben Jealous was endorsed by Elizabeth Warren; children led an anti-child separation protest on Capitol Hill yesterday. The sun continues to shine Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day. And don’t forget: This is Crab Week on Washingtonian. We’re rolling out stories from our August issue’s big crustacean guide through the end of the month.

Our Things to Do picks for Friday, by Catherine Lewis:

CONVENTION: The annual blerDCon celebrates minority nerds, from persons of color to folks with disabilities to those within the LGBTQ community. Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport. $50 (weekend pass) or $15-$35 (daily passes). Through July 29. DRINK: Black Squirrel is throwing its goodbye party. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 8 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Meet up with the Washington, DC History & Culture group for a “full moon” walk around the National Mall. Moonrise starts at 8:26 PM. 1750 Independence Ave., SW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• DC police tweeted that they caught a 4-foot alligator.

But there’s a twist

• US Ambassador Woody Johnson is now a TV star

Do they cover this in Foreign Service school?

• Stay healthy with four new trends in sunscreen

Slather up

• FBI dubbed a serial bank robber the “Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit.”

But how did she get her name?

Around town:

Trump disputes Cohen’s claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting tapes. (CNN)

Russian hackers are targeting US Senator Claire McCaskill. (Daily Beast)

Conservative high schoolers are really into owning the libs. (The Atlantic)

Take a break…

A look at the folks who clean up presidential messes. (The New Yorker)

News from home:

Vote in our Cutest Baby Contest.

Here’s how to make the most of crab season.

Ann Limpert’s weekly chat with readers starts at 11.

